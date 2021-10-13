News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
In pictures: Bryan Adams' past Norfolk shows

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:50 PM October 13, 2021   
Caption: Bryan Adams at Blickling Hall 2006Photo: Sonya BrownCopy: For: EDPArchant © 2006

Bryan Adams on stage at his 2006 Blickling Hall gig. - Credit: Archant

Excitement has gripped Norfolk after the announcement that Bryan Adams is to play an outdoor gig at Blickling Estate next year. 

But fans of the pop star famous for hits including Summer of 69, Run To You and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You will know the Canadian is no stranger to these parts. 

Adams, 61, played at the historic estate near Aylsham in 2002, and again in 2006

For his 2006 gig, one fan even got to join him on stage to sing a duet. 

Here are some photos from our archives of both Adams' previous Blickling shows. 

Were you at either of Adams' previous Blickling gigs? If so, we'd like to hear from you for a nostalgia piece in the lead up to his next concert there on July 8 next year. 

You may also want to watch:

And if you happen to have any photos of the performances, we'd love to share those too. 

Please get in touch with reporter Stuart Anderson by email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk or call 07584 311481.

Blickling, Bryan Adams gig.

On stage at the 2002 Bryan Adams event at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Archant

Blickling, Bryan Adams gig.

The crowd getting ready for the 2002 Bryan Adams gig at Blickling estate. - Credit: Archant

Blickling, Bryan Adams gig.

Bryan Adams at his 2002 Blickling Estate gig. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams fan Sarah Gray sang a duet with him on stage at Blickling Hall.Pic: Nick ButcherCopy

Bryan Adams fan Sarah Gray sang a duet with him on stage during his 2006 Blickling Hall gig. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams fan Sarah Gray sang a duet with him on stage at Blickling Hall.Pic: SuppliedCopy: Da

Bryan Adams fan Sarah Gray sang a duet with him on stage during his 2006 Blickling Hall gig. - Credit: Archant

Setting up for the 2002 Bryan Adams concert at Blickling Estate. 

Setting up for the 2002 Bryan Adams concert at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams on stage during his 2002 gig at Blickling Estate. 

Bryan Adams on stage during his 2002 gig at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Blickling, Bryan Adams gig, the audience assembles before the concert. edp 29/7/02

The crowd getting ready for the Bryan Adams gig at Blickling Estate in 2002. - Credit: Archant

Blickling, Bryan Adams gig. EDP competition winner Sarah Hicks (left), and friend Sharon Thorpe meet

Sarah Hicks, left, who won an EDP competition to meet Bryan Adams when he came to Blickling in 2002, with her friend, Sharon Thorpe. - Credit: Archant

Blickling, Bryan Adams gig. SR edp 27.7.02

Bryan Adams on stage during his 2002 gig at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Sam Robbins

Blickling, Bryan Adams gig.

Bryan Adams on stage during his 2002 gig at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Sam Robbins

Caption: Bryan Adams at Blickling Hall 2006Photo: Sonya BrownCopy: For: EDPArchant © 2006

Bryan Adams on stage at his 2006 Blickling Hall gig. - Credit: Archant


