Gallery
In pictures: Bryan Adams' past Norfolk shows
- Credit: Archant
Excitement has gripped Norfolk after the announcement that Bryan Adams is to play an outdoor gig at Blickling Estate next year.
But fans of the pop star famous for hits including Summer of 69, Run To You and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You will know the Canadian is no stranger to these parts.
Adams, 61, played at the historic estate near Aylsham in 2002, and again in 2006.
For his 2006 gig, one fan even got to join him on stage to sing a duet.
Here are some photos from our archives of both Adams' previous Blickling shows.
Were you at either of Adams' previous Blickling gigs? If so, we'd like to hear from you for a nostalgia piece in the lead up to his next concert there on July 8 next year.
You may also want to watch:
And if you happen to have any photos of the performances, we'd love to share those too.
Please get in touch with reporter Stuart Anderson by email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk or call 07584 311481.
Most Read
- 1 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
- 2 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
- 3 'We did everything we could': Police officer tells of car park negotiation
- 4 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
- 5 Pictures emerge of devastating blaze as fire service issue warning
- 6 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
- 7 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
- 8 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
- 9 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
- 10 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen