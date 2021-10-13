In pictures: Bryan Adams' past Norfolk shows

Gallery

Published: 3:50 PM October 13, 2021

Bryan Adams on stage at his 2006 Blickling Hall gig. - Credit: Archant

Excitement has gripped Norfolk after the announcement that Bryan Adams is to play an outdoor gig at Blickling Estate next year.

But fans of the pop star famous for hits including Summer of 69, Run To You and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You will know the Canadian is no stranger to these parts.

Adams, 61, played at the historic estate near Aylsham in 2002, and again in 2006.

For his 2006 gig, one fan even got to join him on stage to sing a duet.

Here are some photos from our archives of both Adams' previous Blickling shows.

Were you at either of Adams' previous Blickling gigs? If so, we'd like to hear from you for a nostalgia piece in the lead up to his next concert there on July 8 next year.

And if you happen to have any photos of the performances, we'd love to share those too.

Please get in touch with reporter Stuart Anderson by email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk or call 07584 311481.

On stage at the 2002 Bryan Adams event at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Archant

The crowd getting ready for the 2002 Bryan Adams gig at Blickling estate. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams at his 2002 Blickling Estate gig. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams fan Sarah Gray sang a duet with him on stage during his 2006 Blickling Hall gig. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams fan Sarah Gray sang a duet with him on stage during his 2006 Blickling Hall gig. - Credit: Archant

Setting up for the 2002 Bryan Adams concert at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams on stage during his 2002 gig at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The crowd getting ready for the Bryan Adams gig at Blickling Estate in 2002. - Credit: Archant

Sarah Hicks, left, who won an EDP competition to meet Bryan Adams when he came to Blickling in 2002, with her friend, Sharon Thorpe. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams on stage during his 2002 gig at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Sam Robbins

Bryan Adams on stage during his 2002 gig at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Sam Robbins

Bryan Adams on stage at his 2006 Blickling Hall gig. - Credit: Archant



