Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains - how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Norfolk felt the full force of Storm Ciara on Sunday morning as high winds caused a catalogue of problems across the county.

Trees and power lines were toppled, major roads were blocked and thousands were left without power as gusts exceeding 60mph swirled in the region.

One of the county's main arteries - the A47 - was affected when police closed both westbound lanes at Blofield after a tree fell a little before 9.30am.

Norwich was also affected by a tree falling onto the northbound lane in Wroxham Road, Sprowston, causing traffic delays and debris left on the pavement after the tree hit a wall.

Also in Sprowston, the sign on the Tesco Extra store in Blue Boar Lane fell back onto the roof, causing the metal bars to bend and the area to be cordoned off, though the shop remained open.

Tree is blocking the road between Oakley and Hoxne. Picture: Rory Coduri Tree is blocking the road between Oakley and Hoxne. Picture: Rory Coduri

Another tree came down in White Women Lane in Old Catton, leaving the road completely blocked in both directions.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, saw a large tree block the whole road and entrance on the B1535 with police warning motorists to avoid the area.

First Norwich, Konectbus and Sanders Coaches all said that they were using single-decker buses and warned passengers to expect delays as drivers took extra care while on their routes.

Rail passengers were also affected after a tree fell onto the tracks at Wymondham, blocking the Norwich to Cambridge line.

A tree blocking the road on White Women Lane caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Andy Carter A tree blocking the road on White Women Lane caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Andy Carter

Meanwhile, many of the county's best-loved attractions were closed to visitors, and Norwich City Women FC's game against Wroxham Women was called off.

Dozens of power cuts also meant that there were thousands of homes across the county without electricity as high winds brought down overhead power lines.

In the mid and north of the county, the A148 Holt Road at Aylmerton, near Cromer, was blocked for several hours in one direction, between Lodge Hill and Church Road, due to a fallen tree.

It was first reported at 8.20am on Sunday, and the tree was cleared a few hours later.

A tree has fallen down on Church Road in Scottow, Norwich, caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Neil Perry A tree has fallen down on Church Road in Scottow, Norwich, caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Neil Perry

Meanwhile, EDP reporter David Bale was driving his car in Burgh-next-Aylsham at about 8.20am when a tree fell across the road.

He said: "A second earlier and the tree would have fallen on my car. One second the tree was standing up, the next it was falling. It was so sudden.

"I count myself very fortunate that I was not driving that second faster. If I had been, I could have been killed.

"I had to reverse the car and drive back up the road to take another route."

A tree is down in Station Road, Burston, blocking the route to the A140. Picture: Eloise Whittaker A tree is down in Station Road, Burston, blocking the route to the A140. Picture: Eloise Whittaker

In the south and west of the county, a number of trees have blocked B-roads.

A tree has fallen in Burston, blocking access to the A140 for those traveling eastbound. In Oakley the B1118 is blocked in both directions between the village and Hoxne. Syleham Road, which links Oakley to Brockdish, is also blocked in both directions.

Hall Lane, in Roydon, near Diss, is blocked by a fallen tree. It links the village of Snow Street to the A1066, the main road from Diss to Thetford. The A1066 at Riddlesworth is blocked due to a fallen tree also.

There are reports of a tree down in Wortham, near to the A143.

A tree blown over in Merton Road between Watton and Thompson. Picture: Jade Norcutt A tree blown over in Merton Road between Watton and Thompson. Picture: Jade Norcutt

Merton Road between Watton and Thompson is blocked due to a tree.

UK Power Networks said that they had been monitoring the weather very closely and had "robust plans in place to respond to Storm Ciara, including extra engineers, contractors and call takers on duty".