Storm Ciara: A148 blocked due to fallen tree

A fallen tree has blocked the eastbound carriageway for the A148 Holt Road, near Cromer. Picture: Google. Archant

A major road in Norfolk has been blocked in one direction due to a fallen tree.

A tree fell across the road in Burgh next Aylsham. Pictures: David Bale A tree fell across the road in Burgh next Aylsham. Pictures: David Bale

The tree is currently affecting eastbound traffic on the A148 Holt Road at Aylmerton, near Cromer, between Lodge Hill and Church Road.

The road serves as a major route between towns in north Norfolk, such as Cromer, Holt and Fakenham.

Although traffic is not yet building, motorists are advised to avoid the area until the blockage is cleared.

It was first reported at 8.20am this morning, as strong winds from Storm Ciara battered the region.

Meanwhile, EDP reporter David Bale was driving his car in Burgh-next-Aylsham at about 8.20am today when a tree fell across the road.

He said: "A second earlier and the tree would have fallen on my car. One second the tree was standing up, the next it was falling. It was so sudden.

"I count myself very fortunate that I was not driving that second faster. If I had been, I could have been killed.

"I had to reverse the car and drive back up the road to take another route."

Elsewhere, Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to Snettisham at 6.30am after an electricity pole and cable was also brought down by high winds.

A crew from Heacham made the area safe and handed over to engineers from UK Power Networks.