Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

PUBLISHED: 07:14 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:23 09 February 2020

More than a thousand homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Archant

More than a thousand homes have been affected by several power cuts this morning as high winds from Storm Ciara batter the region.

There are currently 18 areas of the county with a number of properties that have no electricity, and a further four areas where there have been problems in the last 12 hours that have already been fixed.

The majority of the affected areas are to the west of the county, with the most easterly areas currently affected being Briston in north Norfolk.

A power cut which saw more than 370 people without electricity in Great Yarmouth was fixed at 10.34pm on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place, and the Met Office has warned that strong winds - which could exceed 60mph - may cause damage to homes, trees and other structures.

Meteorologists say that the east of England will be cloudy and very windy today with widespread gales, and outbreaks of rain. The strong winds are expected to continue into this evening and could persist overnight.

UK Power Networks said that they had been monitoring the weather very closely and have "robust plans in place to respond to Storm Ciara, including extra engineers, contractors and call takers on duty".

The worst affected area at the moment is the north of the county, where more than 700 homes in a number of villages from Docking, near Hunstanton, to Briston are without electricity.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.

"During a storm, fallen trees and broken branches can damage overhead power lines. If you see damaged overhead lines or equipment stay well away, call 105 and 999, keep others away."

Some power cuts are expected to be fixed within a few hours, while it is not yet known when other issues will be resolved.

With Storm Ciara set to continue hitting the county throughout the day, more incidents are likely.

