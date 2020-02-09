Video

Storm Ciara: A47 closed in one direction after tree fall

Both lanes of the westbound carriageway of the A47 are closed after a tree fell on the road at Blofield. Picture: Marc Betts. Archant

The A47 is closed in one direction due to a fallen tree.

Police and fire crews are currently on the scene at Blofield after the tree fell onto the road a little before 9.30am.

Both lanes in the westbound direction are closed with drivers asked to avoid the area.

A large tree has come down onto the dual carriageway, with police diverting traffic off the A47 and onto the sideroads in order to avoid long tailbacks.

It comes after another tree fell onto the A148 at Aylmerton, near Cromer, blocking the eastbound carriageway.

Storm Ciara has caused severe disruption in the county this morning, as thousands were affected by swathes of power cuts.

More to follow.