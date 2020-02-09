Search

Storm Ciara: Attractions closed as high winds hit Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:14 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 09 February 2020

Blickling Hall is among the attractions closed in Norfolk after Storm Ciara hits the region Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Popular visitor attractions have shut their doors for the safety of customers as Storm Ciara brings high winds to Norfolk.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has shut due to Storm Ciara Credit: Brittany WoodmanRoarr! Dinosaur Adventure has shut due to Storm Ciara Credit: Brittany Woodman

With the county braced for strong winds throughout the day and gusts which could reach 65mph, there have been widespread closures across the county with people advised to stay indoors.

The Holkham Estate and National Trust-owned properties and gardens, including Blickling Hall, Sheringham Park and Oxburgh Hall, have all shut to the public due to safety concerns.

Family attractions including Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade and Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, have also announced their closure.

Roarr! Dinosaur Advenure posted on Facebook: "We have made the decision to close the park on Sunday.

"We understand this may be disappointing but the safety of our visitors is always our first priority, we thank you for your understanding."

Those travelling to the Sandringham Estate have been advised that if they do visit the country park to "remain on the main pathways and avoid heavily wooded areas" and to "remain vigilant for falling branches and debris".

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weather Quest based in Norwich, tweeted that the east of England can expect gusts of 55 to 65mph throughout the day and the region could also be hit by "squally bursts of rain during Sunday afternoon" which "could produce localised gusts to 70 to 75mph, perhaps accompanied by some thunder in a few places".

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Norfolk, which means that flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life, some damage to buildings and longer journey times and cancellations with road, rail and air services affected.

On Sunday morning, more than 2,000 Norfolk homes were hit with power cuts, with the worst area affected Long Stratton where 768 residents are currently without power.

