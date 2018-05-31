Video

Storm Ciara: Tree blocks Norwich to Cambridge line

A fallen tree has closed train lines at Wymondham Rail Station. Picture: Angela Sharpe. Archant © 2008

A fallen tree has blocked the railway at Wymondham, disrupting services between Norwich and Cambridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia said that trains that ran through the station may be delayed or cancelled, with disruption expected to continue until at least the end of the day.

Passengers are being told not to attempt to travel by train between Norwich and Cambridge.

READ MORE: Storm Ciara: Attractions closed as high winds hit Norfolk

Other fallen trees have already caused disruption across the county this morning, with a large one forcing police to close both westbound lanes of the A47.

In north Norfolk, a fallen tree blocked the eastbound carriageway of the A148 at Aylmerton, near Cromer, while high winds from Storm Ciara have also caused dozens of power cuts.