Search

Advanced search

Video

Storm Ciara: Tree blocks Norwich to Cambridge line

PUBLISHED: 11:06 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 09 February 2020

A fallen tree has closed train lines at Wymondham Rail Station. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

A fallen tree has closed train lines at Wymondham Rail Station. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Archant © 2008

A fallen tree has blocked the railway at Wymondham, disrupting services between Norwich and Cambridge.

Greater Anglia said that trains that ran through the station may be delayed or cancelled, with disruption expected to continue until at least the end of the day.

Passengers are being told not to attempt to travel by train between Norwich and Cambridge.

READ MORE: Storm Ciara: Attractions closed as high winds hit Norfolk

Other fallen trees have already caused disruption across the county this morning, with a large one forcing police to close both westbound lanes of the A47.

In north Norfolk, a fallen tree blocked the eastbound carriageway of the A148 at Aylmerton, near Cromer, while high winds from Storm Ciara have also caused dozens of power cuts.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

Thousands of homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: A47 closed in one direction after tree fall

Both lanes of the westbound carriageway of the A47 are closed after a tree fell on the road at Blofield. Picture: Marc Betts.

‘He needs a smaller portion because he eats what’s in front of him’: Man with Down’s syndrome denied child’s meal at carvery

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles

Storm Ciara: Fallen tree cleared from A148

A fallen tree has blocked the eastbound carriageway for the A148 Holt Road, near Cromer. Picture: Google.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

Thousands of homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Storm Ciara: A47 closed in one direction after tree fall

Both lanes of the westbound carriageway of the A47 are closed after a tree fell on the road at Blofield. Picture: Marc Betts.

Storm Ciara: Attractions closed as high winds hit Norfolk

Blickling Hall is among the attractions closed in Norfolk after Storm Ciara hits the region Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fire crews spend night at scene of major chicken farm blaze

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

Thousands of homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.
Drive 24