Norfolk fire crews called to 50 blazes in two days as temperatures soar

Norfolk Fire Service crews have been called in to action at more than 50 blazes in the county in the last two days.

Since Sunday, there were 54 incidents that required teams to put out fires amid a heatwave that has brought sweltering temperatures to the region.

And the situation could remain volatile with the long period of dry, warm weather to reach "extreme temperatures" by the end of this week.

Visitors to Sprowston Recreation Ground could see thick smoke rising near to the park - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk fire chief warned yesterday that there is an "extremely high risk" of wildfires during the heatwave urged not to light barbecues, bonfires and campfires on dry grass or in woodlands.

Of the 54 incidents, 39 were fires in the open, which were reported at locations across the county.

Firefighters have been hard at work since Sunday with one blaze near Thetford requiring 18 fire crews from across Norfolk and Suffolk to attend, with crews remaining at the scene dampening down the fire until mid-morning the following day.

Other larger incidents were also reported in Brandon, Sprowston, Attleborough and Snetterton.

Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Tony White, head of prevention at the Norfolk Fire Service said: "Wildfires can be caused accidently be something as simple as throwing a cigarette from a car window, or leaving a glass bottle on the ground.

"Sadly some fires are started deliberately and this puts not only firefighters' lives at risk, but also the lives of everyone in the local community."

Mr White urged people to be vigilant of people starting fires deliberately and to report any suspicious behaviour to the police immediately.

Tinder dry on Mousehold Heath during the July heatwave - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Speaking with BBC Norfolk this morning, Steve King of the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service added the rise in call-outs combined with the weather conditions meant the wellbeing of crews is "really important" and that regular rests and keeping hydrate dis vital amid "hard work conditions".

Yesterday, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for "extreme heat" in place for Sunday, July 17.

There is a chance the region could see record-breaking temperatures of 40c which poses a danger to life from heatstroke, as well as heightening the risk of fires.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potentially serious illness or danger to life."