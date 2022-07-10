Dozens of firefighters battling forest fire through night

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh - Credit: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters are battling a forest fire in Norfolk near the A1065.

Six fire engines and a water carrier are tackling the blaze in Ickburgh which began about 6.30pm on Sunday, July 10.

Crews from Wymondham, Methwold, Heacham, Long Stratton, King's Lynn and Wretham are at the scene, along with a water carrier from Fakenham.

Firefighters are using misting units and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed at 10pm that the incident was expected to be "ongoing for a while".