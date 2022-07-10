News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Dozens of firefighters battling forest fire through night

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:25 PM July 10, 2022
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh - Credit: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters are battling a forest fire in Norfolk near the A1065.

Six fire engines and a water carrier are tackling the blaze in Ickburgh which began about 6.30pm on Sunday, July 10.

Crews from Wymondham, Methwold, Heacham, Long Stratton, King's Lynn and Wretham are at the scene, along with a water carrier from Fakenham.

Firefighters are using misting units and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed at 10pm that the incident was expected to be "ongoing for a while".

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jessie Buckley and Graham Cole have both recently moved to Norfolk. 

5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Brookmeadows House swimming pool

'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Strattons Hotel off Ash Close in Swaffham and, inset, owner Vanessa Scott

Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon