Butcher hailed for feeding firefighters as they fought fierce blaze

Attleborough butcher Tony Perkins delivered food to firefighters as they battled a blaze at Anglian Demolition - Credit: Archant/Jack Mortimer (Aerial Photo Prints)

A fire-hit firm enlisted the help of a local butcher to feed firefighters as they fought a vicious blaze at their yard.

Around a dozen crews were sent to Attleborough on Saturday (July 9) morning after a fire broke out at Anglian Demolition and Asbestos, based off West Carr Road.

They spent several hours battling the worst of the flames, which was originally reported to be in a commercial building but later said to be "in the open" at the site.

But, as the firefighters tried their utmost to prevent the blaze from spreading, grateful managing director Lee Storer called upon Attleborough butcher Tony Perkins to see whether he could supply some food to keep them going.

He duly obliged and dropped off some much-needed sustenance to keep them going.

Emma Wilson, wife of Attleborough fire station's watch manager, Mark Wilson, said: "Lee phoned Tony up and said 'can you feed the lads?'

An aerial view of the fire at Anglian Demolition in Attleborough - Credit: Jack Mortimer (Aerial Photo Prints)

"Tony obviously said yes, and he delivered the food and everything. As I usually do, I went off to buy some crates of drink for them.

"People in Attleborough always do seem to pull together which is lovely to see."

With the fire largely extinguished by the early afternoon, a small number of crews until around 5.30pm to ensure the site was safe.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Posting on its Facebook page, Anglian Demolition said no-one had been injured and that there was no damage to equipment or infrastructure.

A large plume of smoke could be seen after a fire broke out at Anglian Demolition in Attleborough - Credit: Sam Ross

A further statement said: "We would like to thank everyone involved for their professionalism.

"We are overwhelmed by the messages of concern we have received, which are truly appreciated.

"We apologise for any inconvenience we have caused."

Following a busy weekend, Mrs Wilson hailed the attitude and commitment of Attleborough's retained firefighters.

Retained crews do not work full-time and only attend the station for emergency callouts.

"A lot of people are not aware they are retained and this is their second job," added Mrs Wilson.

"They get paid for the callouts but they have had no weekend at all. They are absolutely shattered but they just get on with it."