Firefighters tackling blaze near country park

Two fire engines from Norfolk are in attendance at the Brandon fire - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20

Multiple fire crews are currently tackling a forest fire close to a country park in Brandon.

Firefighters were called to the blaze which started at about 4.20pm on Sunday, July 10, near Brandon Country Park.

Crews from both Norfolk and Suffolk are working together to extinguish the blaze which happened near the B1106.

Fire engines from East Harling, Thetford, Brandon, Mildenhall and two from Newmarket are dealing with the incident.

As of 8.15pm, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed firefighters remained at the scene.