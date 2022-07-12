Fire chief warns of 'extremely high' risk of wildfires during heatwave
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
People are being urged not to light barbecues, bonfires and campfires on dry grass or in woodlands as the hot and dry weather means the risk of wildfires is "extremely high".
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service issued the warning on Monday amid this week's heatwave which has prompted the UK Health Security Agency to raise an earlier health warning to level three.
It comes after crews responded to 39 fires over the weekend including 12 fires in the open.
A rare amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for extreme heat at the end of the week which could pose a danger to life.
While it is not certain, forecast models have predicted that temperatures in parts of Norfolk could soar to highs of 40C.
Tony White, head of prevention at the fire and rescue service, is urging the public to be safe and to follow "good, outdoor fire safety practices" to help prevent fires spreading in the first place.
He said while crews were busy responding to the incidents they are "always well staffed" and prepared to respond to calls when needed.
But he asked that caution is taken to avoid incidents occurring such as making sure barbeque sites are flat and placed away from fences, trees, shrubs and sheds, keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of emergencies, never leaving a barbeque unattended, and making sure ashes are cold before disposal.
“Please dispose of your littler responsibly," Mr White added.
"Wildfires can be caused accidently be something as simple as throwing a cigarette from a car window, or leaving a glass bottle on the ground.
"Sadly some fires are started deliberately and this puts not only firefighters' lives at risk, but also the lives of everyone in the local community.
"Everyone is asked to be alert for anyone starting a fire deliberately. Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to the police immediately."
Mr White also called for people to act responsibly if around water, and for those holidaying in Norfolk to think about fire safety.
He said: "Swimming in a river, lake or the ocean is different from swimming in a pool - you need more energy to handle the currents and changing conditions and there may be submerged hazards.
"Never swim in a disused quarry - the water may look inviting but the water is very cold and sudden exposure could put your body into shock, drastically reducing your ability to swim."