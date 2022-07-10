Seven fire crews called to fire in the open near Norfolk town

Dozens of firefighters attended the blaze in Snetterton North End, Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the open near a Norfolk town.

Seven appliances attended the incident which started just before 2.50pm on Sunday, July 10, in Snetterton North End, close to Attleborough.

Fire engines from Diss, Long Stratton, East Harling, Wymondham, Thetford, Attleborough and a water carrier from Hethersett were called to extinguish the fire.

Crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to put the blaze out.

The scene was made safe at 4.20pm.