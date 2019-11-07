11 places you can meet Father Christmas in Norfolk

Make Christmas magical for your children with these brilliant Santa's Grottos in Norfolk Credit: Holkham Estate Archant

Father Christmas has taken some time out of his busy schedule to meet children across Norfolk and your little ones are spoilt for choice with these brilliant Santa's grottos.

Father Christmas is appearing in many places at once this festive season. Picture Getty Images Father Christmas is appearing in many places at once this festive season. Picture Getty Images

1. What: Father Christmas' Workshop

Where: Jarrold, London Street Norwich, NR2 1JF

When: November 24 to December 24, various times

Cost: £5 per child, tickets available from the Christmas card till on floor three

Father Christmas will be in store everyday from Sunday, November 24 until Christmas Eve and each child who visits him will receive a lovely gift to take home.

2. What: Christmas at Banham Zoo

Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham NR16 2HE

The Snowman and The Snowdog brick trail, created by BrickLive, is coming to Banham Zoo this Christmas Credit: BrickLive The Snowman and The Snowdog brick trail, created by BrickLive, is coming to Banham Zoo this Christmas Credit: BrickLive

When: November 30 to December 1

Cost: £6.95 per child, if you want to visit the zoo whilst there it costs £14.50 for adults, £10.85 for children (3-15), seniors (over 65) £12.65 and under 3s are free

Enjoy the magic of Christmas and visit Santa in his brand new workshop with a gift for every child, which will include a free admission ticket for them for a return visit to Banham Zoo before March 31 2020.

There will also be festive fun with crafts and face painting in the Activities and Education Centre.

The zoo will also stay open until 7pm on Saturday evening so visitors can enjoy The Snowman and the Snowdog official BRICKLIVE Tour under the festive illuminations.

Dear Father Christmas....Picture Getty Images Dear Father Christmas....Picture Getty Images

3. What: Father Christmas

Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, Norwich NR13 6DZ

When: December 14 to 15, 11am to 5pm

Cost: £10 per child, pre-booking essential at fairhavengarden.co.uk

Take a stroll through the woodland to meet the reindeer and visit Father Christmas tucked away among the trees.

There will be live music, craft stalls, illuminations and an Elves' Workshop with Christmas crafts to keep the children busy and festive food in the tea room and marquee.

Garden entry applies for adults and concessions (£6.85/£6.60) and the cost per child includes garden entry from 10am and a present.

Winter at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Andrew Kahumba Photography Winter at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Andrew Kahumba Photography

4. What: Winter Wonderland

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15 and daily December 19 to 24

Cost: £6.95 per child for Santa's Grotto, winter gate admission price £10.95 adults and children over 90cm and £9.95 online, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

The popular attraction will be transformed into a dinosaur-themed winter wonderland, where children can stumble across the magical world of Narnia through C.S. Lewis' enchanted wardrobe in the Lost World Maze, as well as discover creatures through the festive-themed Dinosaur Trail, filled with hidden candy canes.

Families can step into an enchanted grotto to visit Father Christmas for an additional charge, where Dippy and his little helpers will be on hand to give out gifts.

Christmas arts and crafts will also be available for children to take part in and make decorations and cards to take home for family and friends.

An Audience with Father Christmas and his elves Credit: Holkham Estate An Audience with Father Christmas and his elves Credit: Holkham Estate

5. What: An Audience with Father Christmas

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: December 19 and 20 still available, slots available from 10am to 4.30pm

Cost: £25, booking essential at holkham.co.uk

Join the festivities at Holkham as Father Christmas pays a visit with Mother Christmas in the saloon to treat families to magical festive tales and the all-singing, all-dancing band of ukulele elves will entertain you.

The elves will lead guests through the enchanting state rooms, but keep an eye out as they may have a trick or two up their sleeves.

Santa's Magical Journey at Thursford. Picture: Ian Burt Santa's Magical Journey at Thursford. Picture: Ian Burt

Youngsters will also be treated to an early Christmas present, whilst parents can sip on a glass of prosecco or soft drink.

6. What: Santa's Magical Journey

Where: Thursford Collection, Fakenham, NR21 0AS

When: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, daily December 17 to 23

Cost: Adults £11.50, children £18.50, under 1s free, thursford.com or call 01328 878477

Santa's Magical Journey at Thursford. Picture: Ian Burt Santa's Magical Journey at Thursford. Picture: Ian Burt

Your journey takes you past the penguins and polar bears to see all the giant teddy bears ready to load onto Santa's sleigh and past the busy elves using their wonderful wrapping machine.

You will then meet the snowman family, where you will need to watch out for snowballs, and then you make your way through the magical forest before reaching Father Christmas' house and each child will receive a gift.

There will also be a relaxed morning from 9am to 12pm on November 24 for children with additional needs, with less queueing, quieter music and harsh lighting effects will be turned off.

7. What: Lunch and Afternoon Tea with Santa

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF

Little girl with Father Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Little girl with Father Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When: December 1, lunch 12pm to 1pm, afternoon tea 3pm to 4pm

Cost: £9.75 per child (includes one free adult admission), booking essential at opennorwich.org.uk

This event is part of the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Christmas Festival and families will get the chance to dine with Santa and meet his reindeer.

Lunch consists of a ham or cheese sandwich, a bag of Pom Bears, satsuma, brownie or festive cookie and fruit juice and children will also receive a gift.

The festival runs from 10am to 4pm, with over 40 stalls selling delicious treats from across the county, and there will also be a Santa's Grotto, hamper wrapping service and even an adult crèche.

8. What: Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre

Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, the Priory Centre and the Market Place NR30 1NE

When: November 29 to December 1, 10am to 8pm/9am to 5pm/10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Expect a three-day Christmas extravaganza with plenty of stalls to visit and entertainment whilst you shop and there will also be a Santa's Grotto in The Priory Centre.

The market place will host a large marquee this year along with wooden chalets selling festive food and gifts and the Great Yarmouth Minster will be filled to the brim with unique handcrafted gifts and baked goods.

9. What: Christmas Grotto 2019

Where: Vancouver Quarter, Broad Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1DP

When: November 30 to December 24, weekends only

Cost: £3, booking essential for slots between 10am and 3pm via eventbrite.co.uk (further details on the Vancouver Quarter Facebook Page), walk-in available 3pm to 4pm first come, first served

Visit Father Christmas in his grotto in the shopping centre every weekend from November 30 until Christmas Eve in aid of East Anglian Children's Hospices (EACH).

Children will be invited up a wintery path before meeting the man himself via the elves' workshop and there will be a wrapped gift for every child and a professional photographer to make sure the memory is captured perfectly.

10. What: Father Christmas Experience

Where: Cromer Pier, NR27 9HE

When: December 7, 8, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 9am to 12.30pm

Cost: £12.50 per child, booking essential, call box office on 01263 512495

Shimmer the elf will welcome your family to the theatre bar and will invite your children to colour in a magical photo and play some games and they will then be taken to meet Father Christmas on the stage where they will receive a gift.

You will be emailed a form approximately one week before your experience to help the elves learn a little bit about your child so that Santa can talk to them about their interests and what they want for Christmas.

11. What: The Santa Experience

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8QU

When: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, daily December 19 to 23, sessions from 10am

Cost: From £10.25 per child (aged 2+), from £7.75 (under 2s), ticket price includes all-day unlimited access to indoor play and all the Junior Farm activities, wroxhambarns.co.uk

Father Christmas has taken some time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to come to the Junior Farm at Wroxham Barns along with his elves.

New for this year is the Animal Activity Barn, accessed by a magic key, where you can meet real reindeer and donkeys and the event will last two hours, with an Elf Academy and children will receive an Elf School Diploma and Elf Hat to take away.

There will also be plenty of singing, dancing, games and Christmas crafts and children will receive a present to take home from the man in red.

For grown-ups there will be mince pies and plenty of photo opportunities for all the family.