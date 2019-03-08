Video

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images Archant

With Christmas just around the corner, get into the festive spirit with these brilliant Christmas market and festive food fairs across Norfolk.

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

1. What: Festive Gift and Food Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: November 8 to 10, 10am to 5pm, 10am to 4pm Sunday

Cost: At the gate (online), adults £7 (£5.50), concessions £6.50 (£5), children (5-16) £5 (£4.50),, under 5s free, VIP available norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and enjoy three days packed with Christmas gifts, festive food and fun.

With over 300 exhibitors, it's the largest dedicated shopping event in East Anglia with an exhibition hall and huge festive pavilion filled with gift ideas, decorations, food and more and new for 2019 are VIP tickets with early access from 9am.

The event will also include live music to really get everyone in the festive spirit.

The Festive Gift and Food Show returns to the Norfolk Showground Credit: Supplied The Festive Gift and Food Show returns to the Norfolk Showground Credit: Supplied

2. What: Sandringham Christmas Craft Food and Gift Fair

Where: Sandringham Estate, King's Lynn, PE35 6EN

When: November 15 to 17

Cost: 10am to 5pm, adults £9, over 65s £8, children (5-15) £3, available on the gate or online at livingheritagecraftshows.com, tickets include a mulled wine on arrival

Craft, food, gifts and festive fun are all essential ingredients of a successful Christmas event and they can be found in abundance this November at the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Watch artists and craftsmen at work, with regular demonstrations of glassblowing, blacksmithing, chainsaw carving, wood-turning and traditional country crafts.

The fine food halls offer a taste before you buy approach on most stalls and there is also refreshments available including hot coffee, chocolate, mulled wine and cider.

Get some Christmas cooking ideas from the Living Heritage chefs who will be demonstrating their recipes in the Country Kitchen area.

There are also plenty of new attractions including an ice skating ring, the Alternative Cabaret Tent, with a varied bill of magic and illusion, and a Comedy and Balloon Science Show by Balloonatic.

The Festive Gift and Food Show at the Norfolk Showground Credit: Supplied The Festive Gift and Food Show at the Norfolk Showground Credit: Supplied

Father Christmas will also be there alongside reindeer unicorns, interactive ice carving, jesters, medieval games and amusements.

3. What: Christmas Fair

Where: Holt Hall, Kelling Road, NR25 6RT

When: November 23 to 24, 9.30am to 5pm (last entry 3.30pm)

Cost: age 5+ £3.50, under 5s free, christmasfairatholthall.co.uk

Holt Hall is an impressive house set in 75 acres of parkland and woods and the fair will be in the ground floor of the hall and the stables.

Sandringham Christmas Craft Food and Gift Fair Credit: Supplied Sandringham Christmas Craft Food and Gift Fair Credit: Supplied

A 15-foot Christmas tree and log fire will greet you in the entrance hall and all the rooms will be decorated with holly, ivy and Christmas decorations.

There will be over 60 stalls showcasing an array Christmas gifts, including locally produced food and drink, clothing, crafts, paintings, jewellery, books, plants and wreaths, decorations, chocolates, prints and even presents for your dog.

4. What: Deepdale Christmas Market

Where: Dalegate Market Site, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8FB

When: November 29 to December 1, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Head to the north Norfolk coast this winter and shop from over 130 stalls, packed with local and seasonal produce.

There is something for every budget with tasty treats, wreaths, homewares, toys, beer, cheeses and more.

The first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Make sure to arrive on an empty stomach as there will be plenty of food and drink this year including sloe gin, Christmas punch, duck wraps, pizzas and brownies.

There is free parking in the farm yard of Deepdale Farm and in a grass field on Dalegate Lane and the Coasthopper bus also drops off outside.

The festival takes place in three large marquees which are around the Dalegate Market site, in the barn of Deepdale Backpackers and Camping and amongst the pews in St Mary's Church.

5. What: Norfolk Christmas Fayre 2019

Where: Norwich Cathedral, NR1 4DH

When: December 6 to 7, 10am to 9pm/10am to 5pm

Pensthorpe Christmas Market Credit: Supplied Pensthorpe Christmas Market Credit: Supplied

Cost: Free

Everyone is invited as the Norfolk Christmas Fayre returns for the second year and this time will take place over two days instead of one.

Come and sample Christmas produce and buy gifts from local makers in the festive atmosphere of the Cathedral Cloisters.

The Cathedral Close will also be lit up and there will also be food trucks with plenty of tasty treats to enjoy and there will be services in the Nave from 5pm to 7pm on Friday.

6. What: Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre

Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, the Priory Centre and the Market Place NR30 1NE

When: November 29 to December 1, 10am to 8pm/9am to 5pm/10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Holkham Hall ready for Christmas. Picture: Ian Burt Holkham Hall ready for Christmas. Picture: Ian Burt

Expect a three-day Christmas extravaganza with plenty of stalls to visit and entertainment whilst you shop.

The market place will host a large marquee this year along with wooden chalets selling festive food and gifts, over the road you will find the Minster filled to the brim with unique handcrafted gifts and baked goods and don't forget to visit the Priory Centre next door, where you can find even more stalls and Santa's Grotto.

7. What: Pensthorpe Christmas Market

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, NR21 0LN

When: November 24, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free with entry into the park, reduced to £8pp and free for under 3s

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the high street with pop-up food, drink and craft stalls.

There will also be live music in the courtyard, which will be covered in thousands of twinkling lights, and bespoke creations from local craftsmen and complimentary mulled wine and mince pies for members.

For those who prefer to do their Christmas shopping in the evening, there will also be four late night events of November 28 and December 5, 12 and 19 at the Pensthorpe shop, which sells a range of gifts, local food, homewatres and nature books.

8. What: Festive Food Fair

Where: Lady Elizabeth Wing, Holkham Hall, NR23 1AB

When: December 14 to 15, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Feast your senses over the Christmas season as the Holkham Festive Food Fair returns for 2019, with a delicious collection of food and drink from some of the best local and regional producers, including Norfolk Brewhouse, The Tudor Bakehouse and Candi's Chutney.

Stock up on ingredients for your Christmas dinner or find treats for the food lovers on your gift list.

There will also be a live cookery theatre, hosted by Charlie Hodson of Charlie's Norfolk Food Heroes, with demonstrations from local chefs.

9. What: Winter Gift Fair

Where: Thornham Village Hall, High Street, PE36 6LX

When: November 23 to 24, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

More than 20 stallholders will be joining the BagLadies of Thornham at the annual fair, selling seasonal gifts and produce giving you the perfect opportunity to do your Christmas shopping under one roof.

There will be something for everyone including jewellery, Christmas wreaths, household gifts, gin and much more and there is also free parking.

10. What: Christmas Market

Where: Taverham Village Hall, Sandy Lane, NR8 6JR

When: November 16, 9am to 1pm

Cost: Free

There will be festive cakes, savouries, jams and preserves, fresh produce, plants and Christmas crafts available to buy and everything is homemade.

Make sure to head to a cashpoint beforehand as they don't take card and the cafe will also be open for refreshments at the event.

11. What: Global Village Christmas Market

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: December 5 to 7, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

The place to go for amazing Christmas presents from around the world, featuring beautiful gifts, illustrators and local traders with a focus on eco-conscious products.

On Thursday and Friday will be the indoor market and on Saturday there will be an outdoor one too, with hot food, including French crepes, mulled wine and festive music.