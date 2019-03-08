Video

All you need to know ahead of Norwich Christmas light switch-on

The Norwich Christmas light-switch on will also see the return of the Tunnel of Light - pictured is Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

From the entertainment line-up to road closures, here is all you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas light switch-on 2019.

Christmas lights in Davey Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Christmas lights in Davey Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When and where is the light switch-on taking place?

The event is organised by Norwich City Council and will take place at City Hall on Thursday, November 14 and the main event will take place at 7pm, with the lights to be turned on by a celebrity guest (TBC).

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What other entertainment will be taking place throughout the evening?

The festivities will start at 5.15pm as Father Christmas departs Norwich Cathedral on his sleigh and travels to City Hall via Tombland, Queens Street, Bank Plain, London Street and Gaol Hill.

From 6.30pm to 7.30pm there will be live music and performances from Bad Santas, Framtastics and Norwich Theatre Royal Choir and a Santa's Grotto will run from 6pm to 8pm in the Memorial Gardens undercroft at the back of the market.

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A sensory grotto, for children who would benefit from a quieter environment, will run from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, December 1, which is pre-book only via events@norwich.gov.uk or 01603 212127.

More than 40 trees will be lit up across the city and in previous years there has also been Christmas projections in Norwich Castle and fireworks.

Will the tunnel of light be returning for 2019?

The Tunnel of Light will also spark into life at 7pm and runs from The Forum to Haymarket and boasts six miles of light strings and more than 50,000 LEDs.

There will be stunning displays to enjoy throughout the festive period and it has attracted visitors from across the country since launching in 2016.

Are there any road closures?

3pm to 9pm St Peters Street

5pm to 8pm Gaol Hill (including taxi rank)

5.30pm to 8pm Theatre Street, Rampant Horse Street

Will the Norwich Park and Ride be running?

Airport Park & Ride (located north of Norwich on the A140 near Norwich Airport)

Last buses to Airport Park & Ride (route 501) from Norwich Bus Station: 7.10pm, 7.30pm, 7.50pm, 8.10pm and 8.30pm.

Thickthorn Park & Ride (located south of Norwich on the A11/A47 junction)

Last buses to Thickthorn Park & Ride (route 8) from Norwich Bus Station: 7.20pm, 7.50pm, 8.20pm, 9.20pm and 10.20pm.