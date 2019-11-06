Video

11 Christmas lights switch-ons taking place in Norfolk

The best light switch-ons in Norfolk and Waveney, pictured is the Lowestoft Christmas lights. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

From the return of Norwich's Tunnel of Light to Thetford's Winter Wonderland, get into the festive spirit at these Christmas light switch-ons across Norfolk and Waveney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1. Norwich

November 14, 5.15pm to 8pm

Thousands of people are expected at the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on, which will take place at City Hall.

The fun will begin from 5.15pm as Father Christmas leaves Norwich Cathedral on his sleigh and travels to City Hall, via Tombland, Queens Street, Bank Plain, London Street and Gaol Hill.

From 6pm to 7.30pm there will be entertainment from Bad Santas, Framtastics and Norwich Theatre Royal Choir and from 6pm to 8pm you can visit Santa's grotto in the undercroft.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm, with the celebrity guest TBC, and the Tunnel of Light will also spark into life as it returns for 2019.

The tunnel boasts more than 50,000 LEDs and it runs from The Forum to Haymarket, with stunning displays to enjoy.

There will also be more than 40 trees lit up across the city and in previous years there has also been Christmas projections in Norwich Castle and fireworks.

Christmas lights in Davey Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Christmas lights in Davey Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2. Great Yarmouth

November 29, from 5pm

There will be live music and entertainment celebrating the arrival of Father Christmas who will switch on Yarmouth's festive lights in the market place at 7pm and this will be followed by a firework display.

Most town shops will also be open late, including Market Gates, and it also marks the start of the Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre, which runs until December 1 with a marquee in the market place along with wooden chalets selling festive food and gifts.

The Great Yarmouth Minster will also be filled with gifts and baked goods and Santa's Grotto will be in The Priory next door.

READ MORE: 11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

3. Cromer

Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018 Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

November 30, 10am to 7pm

Spend the day in Cromer, with festive stalls to visit at the street market and the Christmas lights will be switched on at approximately 6pm at Cromer Parish Church.

There will also be a torch-lit procession from North Lodge Park from 4.30pm.

4. Attleborough

November 24, 1pm to 8pm

A Christmas Carnival creates a seasonal atmosphere throughout the town ready for the official switch-on of the town's famous colourful lights, which will take place at Queens Square at 6.15pm.

5. Thetford

Plenty of fun at a previous Cromer Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Plenty of fun at a previous Cromer Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

November 29, 4pm to 7.30pm

The switch-on marks the launch of the town's Winter Wonderland weekend in Kings House Gardens with live music, fairground rides and stalls throughout the evening and over the weekend, including the charity Thetford Winter Wonderland 5km Santa Run at 10am on Sunday.

From 3.30pm on Friday night, there is also the chance to meet Father Christmas at the Leaping Hare tourist information centre in King Street and you can book ten minute slots at leapinghare.org or call 01842 752965.

READ MORE: 'Fresh approach' to Christmas lights promised - but Tunnel of Light will return

6. Diss

November 23, 2pm to 8pm

Head to the Market Place from 2.30pm with plenty to keep you entertained, including the chance to meet this year's Corn Hall panto cast from Robin Hood, live music, including Groovapolitan, Ramblers Celidh Band, Ellen Fairey, a Christmas raffle, with £100 available for the winner, and carol singing.

The Christmas lights go on at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights go on at the Attleborough Carnival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The brightly lit vintage fire engine from Bressingham Steam Museum will deliver Father Christmas along Mere Street to the Market Place for the 5.15pm switch-on.

7. King's Lynn

November 28, from 4pm

An afternoon and evening of entertainment and shopping, which will include fairground rides in the Market Place, a festive fair and a mix of craft and artisan food traders.

There will also be Christmas music in the bandstand and a light parade from Stories of Lynn at 5pm, which will arrive in the Market Place for 6pm.

Britain's Got Talent stars Twist and Pulse, who are starring in the Corn Exchange's panto Aladdin, will make a special appearance on the main stage before the lights are switched on at 7pm.

There is plenty of choice when it comes to Christmas light switch-ons in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto There is plenty of choice when it comes to Christmas light switch-ons in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Wells-next-the-Sea

November 30, 10am to 8pm

The Wells Christmas Tide Festival returns for 2019 with craft and gift stalls trading from various locations in the town, including the Quayside, Staithe Street, Wells Health Centre and Staithe Street car parks and The Maltings.

Dave the Scots piper will signify the start of proceedings when he fires up his bagpipes and parades down Staithe Street at 10am.

The town's main shopping street will then remain the focus of the festive fun with live music throughout the day, including The Fakenham Ukes, Norwich Samba Band and the Bellfolk Handbell Ringers.

For youngsters, there will be lantern making, face painting, model balloon making, the chance to 'meet the penguins' and the opportunity to make and decorate gingerbread men with Norfolk's Kate Barmby from The Great British Bake Off.

The Christmas Tree Festival will also be open from 10am until 4pm in the Gordon Barrett Memorial Hall in Clubbs Lane.

The Christmas lights will once again be switched on by BBC Look East husband and wife presenters David Whiteley and Amelia Reynolds at around 5pm.

Father Christmas will then arrive on the Quay at around 6.30pm before heading for his grotto at The Maltings, in time to see children from around 7pm.

Light-switch ons are guaranteed to make you feel Christmassy. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Light-switch ons are guaranteed to make you feel Christmassy. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

READ MORE: Festive afternoon tea launches in Norwich

9. Holt

November 13, from 5pm

Join the community for this family friendly event, with entertainment from 5pm and the switch-on with fireworks at 6.30pm.

Thousands of white lights traditionally adorn this Georgian town at Christmas time and there will also be late night shopping.

Events in Waveney...

Lowestoft Christmas lights are switched on for the 2017 festive season. Picture: Nick Butcher Lowestoft Christmas lights are switched on for the 2017 festive season. Picture: Nick Butcher

10. Southwold

November 30, from 2pm

Just across the border, it is well worth a trip to the coast this Christmas for the Southwold Christmas lights switch-on, which will take place at 5pm in the Market Place from the balcony of the Swan Hotel.

There will also be a street fair from 2pm in the High Street, with many stalls, live music and carol singing, and there will also be plenty of refreshments and, of course, mulled wine.

11. Lowestoft

November 30, 1pm to 5pm

Another event on the edge of Suffolk, there will be plenty to get you in the festive mood all afternoon in the High Street.

More details will be announced nearer the time on the Discover Lowestoft Facebook page.

Make sure to check before you travel to a Christmas lights switch-on as the date may be subject to change due to weather.