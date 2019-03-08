East 17 to turn on Christmas lights at Riverside

You'll wish they could Stay Another Day when nineties pop group East 17 head to Norwich Riverside for the Christmas light switch-on.

East 17 will be at the leisure complex on Wednesday, November 13 and the fun will begin at 5.30pm with festive walk about characters, face painting and food and retail stalls to enjoy.

The group will perform festive hit Stay Another Day, which reached the number one spot in December 1994, and are set to perform three other songs before turning on the Christmas lights.

The stage will also host other local musicians and choirs throughout the evening and after the switch-on, East 17 will introduce Father Christmas who will be arriving in a parade to meet believers young and old.

At the event, which returns for the fifth time this year, there will be competitions with plenty of prizes and the event is set to finish at 7.30pm.