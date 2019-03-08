Video

Festive afternoon tea launches in Norwich

Assembly House is running Festive Afternoon Tea this Christmas Credit: Steve Adams Archant

The Assembly House is getting into the Christmas spirit with a festive afternoon tea and it looks magical.

Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams

The afternoon tea is back by popular demand and head chef Mark Mitson and his pastry elves have been busy in the kitchen making this year's offering the best yet.

The Assembly House will transform their dining rooms into a winter wonderland with Christmas trees and fairy lights.

The tea include a Toblerone-inspired gateau, a coconut madeleine snowman, a twist on Grandma's Boxing Day Trifle topped with golden stars and a Champagne macaron.

Sandwiches and savouries will also reflect the season with a new roll filled with roasted turkey, stuffing and bacon, a three-cheese toastie served with cranberry chutney and a Parmesan and smoked paprika straw.

Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams

If that doesn't fill you up, there will also be a plate of classic finger sandwiches of free-range egg and cress, smoked salmon and cucumber and Norfolk ham.

Scones will also be served, one fruit with strawberry jam and clotted cream and another savoury scone of Cheddar cheese, Colman's Mustard and chive and guests will be able to choose from a great selection of loose leaf teas and tisanes.

The tea launches on Thursday, November 14 to coincide with the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on and the Assembly House's lights will be turned on at 6.30pm ahead of the main switch-on at 7pm and there will also be carol singing.

Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams

Guests that book a late sitting for afternoon tea on launch day from 5pm will also get a complimentary glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate at their table.

The Assembly House Afternoon Tea is available from 12pm to 4.30pm daily, with the exception of Christmas Day, from November 14 to Wednesday, January 1 and costs £22.95 for one, £45 for two and £12.95 for children.

Later sittings may be available and there is the option to take tea in a private dining room, call 01603 626402 or visit assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk to book.

Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams