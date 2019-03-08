Video

All you need to know ahead of Lord Mayor's Celebration 2019

Giant elephant puppets parade through Norwich as part of Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

From a paint party to the colourful procession through the city streets, get ready to party as the Lord Mayor's Celebration returns for 2019.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 . Picture: Sonya Duncan The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 . Picture: Sonya Duncan

What can I expect?

Lord Mayor's Celebration returns from Friday, July 5 to Sunday July, 7 with a jam-packed weekend of free entertainment including this year's procession on Saturday evening with the theme 'love the world around you'.

This year's procession will be led by life-sized elephant puppets and will feature community groups, local businesses and schools.

The event will begin with an explosion of colour in Chapelfield Gardens on Friday night with a paint party and other highlights include the Norwich Duck Race, 5K road race and firework display.

On Sunday, the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre will return after a two year break and will celebrate the thriving independent businesses in the city.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "It is fantastic to see another weekend of free family entertainment lined up for this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration.

"As always, it promises to be a wonderful occasion, showcasing local talent and offering a variety of creative activities to get involved with."

The Lord Mayor's fireworks in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt The Lord Mayor's fireworks in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

What are the timings over the weekend?

Friday, July 5

Funfair, Chapelfield Gardens, 5pm to 10pm

All the fun of the fair is coming to Norwich to kick off Lord Mayor's weekend in style.

Paint Party, Chapelfield Gardens, 7pm to 8.10pm

The park will be showered in neon paint as revellers of all ages are invited to dress in white and bring their dancing shoes for this colour explosion.

Anglia Square: A Love Story, The Garth (behind St Andrew's Hall), from 7.30pm

The Common Lot's celebration of the unsung history of Norwich Over the Water.

Starts at The Garth and travels towards Anglia Square in an evening of song and surprise.

Lord Mayor's Procession map Credit: Norwich City Council Lord Mayor's Procession map Credit: Norwich City Council

Saturday, July 6

Festival bar, Chapelfield Gardens, 11am to 10.15pm

Funfair, Chapelfield Gardens, 11am to 10.30pm

Maui Waui Stage, Chapelfield Gardens, 11am to 10.15pm

A day of live music on the Maui Waui Stage, featuring a handpicked selection of folk, reggae, electro swing acts and a fine DJ to finish.

Also a chance to see the winner of the Norwich edition of 'Maui's Got Talent'.

Lost River Stage, Westlegate. 11am to 5pm

Performances from talented young songwriters and musicians.

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

BBC Introducing in Norfolk, Chapefield Gardens Bandstand. 3pm to 10.15pm

Sophie Little's radio show comes to life with BBC Introducing Norfolk.

Packed with exciting local acts including The Caravan Club, Telling Truths, Off License, The Lanes, Pink Lemonade, The Visitors.

The Forum stage, 12pm to 10.15pm

An eclectic mix of live music from Glass House Dance and Swervy World throughout the afternoon before an evening of acts selected by Norwich Arts Centre.

Lord Mayor's Pedal Pad, Chantry car park, 12pm to 8pm

Come along throughout the day to enjoy creative activities for the whole family.

From science experiments and baby wriggle to circus skills and pedal-power amusements, you won't know what to try first!

The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

Street feats, 12pm to 5pm

Look out for some bewildered beasts, deep sea divers, mystical creatures and giant bumble bees as you explore the city centre.

Street eats

Theatre Street and Norwich Marlet, 11am to 11pm

Feast on the Street and award winning Norwich Market offer delicious food from around the world.

Street beats, 12pm to 5pm

Music around every corner from classical to calypso.

Birdstage, St Gregorys Green, 12pm to 8pm

Comedy, performance and cabaret with live music and DJs.

The Duck Race on the river Wensum, part of the Lord Mayor's Celebrations. Photo : Steve Adams The Duck Race on the river Wensum, part of the Lord Mayor's Celebrations. Photo : Steve Adams

The Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic, 4.45pm, Whitefriars Bridge, Castle Meadow, St Stephens Street

The Lord Mayor's 5K road race is now in its 24th year and widely regarded as the best in the east of England.

Get in position and support our local elite runners ahead of the Lord Mayor's Procession.

Lord Mayor's Procession, From St Stephens Road, Castle Meadow, Tombland to Palace Street

The theme for this year's carnival is 'love the world around you'; showcasing the natural world and the things we can do to help protect it.

Back by popular demand, life-size elephant puppets will join the Lord Mayor to lead the vibrant parade through the city centre.

Pirate Party, St Stephens Street/Westlegate, 7.30pm to 10pm

Your favourite ship-mates at InTouch Systems know how to throw a disco.

The Lord Mayor's Celebrations 2014 5K street race. Photo by Simon Finlay. The Lord Mayor's Celebrations 2014 5K street race. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Silent Disco, Chantry car park, 8pm to 10pm

Two DJs, two soundtracks - choose what you want to dance to and which family member to have a dance off with!

Fireworks, Norwich Castle, 10.30pm

Fired from Norwich Castle and set to music outside City Hall.

Disabled viewing - St Peters Street motorbike park next to St Peter Mancroft Church. Toilets provided.

Sunday, July 7

Anglia Square: A Love Story, The Garth (Behind St Andrew's Hall), 2.30pm and 7.30pm

The Great Norwich Duck Race, Lady Julian Bridge to Millenium Bridge, 12pm

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is set to return for 2019. Picture: Ian Burt The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is set to return for 2019. Picture: Ian Burt

You're in for a quacking afternoon in the city with £1,000 up for grabs for the owner of the winning duck.

Entry costs £2 per duck and there will also be fantastic prizes up for grabs in the Lord Mayor's lucky dip.

Bishop's House Garden Summer Fete, Bishopgate, 1pm to 5pm

Enjoy live music, entertainment and homemade cakes in a beautiful setting as this traditional summer fete.

All proceeds will go to Norwich Door to Door. Entry £4 (wheelchair users and children free).

The Lanes Summer Fayre. St Benedict's Street, St Gregory's Green and surrounding lanes, 11am to 7pm

The Lanes Summer Fair is a one day party to showcase this unique area, it's independent businesses and historic buildings.

St Benedict's Street will be given over to the ever-popular street market and the main-stage will once again be situated on St Gregory's Green.

Are there any road closures?

Here are the full list of road closures in Norwich:

Saturday, July 6, 6am to 11pm:

Brigg Street, Gentleman's Walk, Hay Hill, Haymarket, Lobster Lane, Malthouse Road, Pottergate (Lobster Lane to Upper Goat Lane), Rampant Horse Street, Theatre Street, Westlegate, William Booth Street

9am to 11pm

Bethel Street, St Peter's Street

1.45pm to 6pm

Newmarket Road, Lime Tree Road, Mount Pleasant

3pm to 7pm

St Stephens Road, Kingsley Road, Wood Street, Victoria Street, St Stephens Square, Queens Road (from All Saints Green to St Stephens roundabout), Chapelfield Road (from Chapelfield Mall entrance to Queens Road including roundabout)

3pm to 11pm

Agricultural Hall Plain, Arcade Street, Bedford Street, Castle Meadow, Castle Street, Cattle Market Street, Chapelfield East, Chapelfield North, Chantry Road, Davey Place, Exchange Street, Farmers Avenue, Fishergate, Gaol Hill, Hay Hill, Haymarket, London Street, Lower Goat Lane, Opie Street, Orford Hill, Orford Place, Orford Street, Market Avenue, Palace Street, Red Lion Street, Rose Lane, St. Andrews Hill, St John Maddermarket, St. Martin at Palace Plain, St. Stephens Street, Surrey Street, Timberhill, Westlegate, White Lion Street

4pm to 8pm

St Andrews Street, Redwell Street, Bank Plain, Queen Street, Bank Street, Upper King Street, Tombland, Palace Street, Whitefriars, Bishopgate

6pm to 11pm

Gaol Hill, Guildhall Hill

7.30pm to 11pm

Britannia Road

Sunday, July 7

8am to 8pm

Pottergate, St Benedicts Street, St Gregory's Green, St John Maddermarket