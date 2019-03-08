Video

All you need to know ahead of The Great Norwich Duck Race 2019

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2018. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

The Great Norwich Duck Race returns this weekend as part of the Lord Mayor's Celebrations and you'd be quackers to miss it.

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2018 Credit: Sophie Smith The Great Norwich Duck Race 2018 Credit: Sophie Smith

The event takes place from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday, July 7 and this year there is even more cash up for grabs to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event.

The fun will take place at Riverside and will see thousands of rubber ducks race from Lady Julian Bridge to Milennium Bridge at 3pm.

The event is organised by the 1st Norwich Sea Scout Group and all profits support local Scout groups and a donation is made to the Lord Mayor's chosen Charity.

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2018. PHOTO: Sophie Smith The Great Norwich Duck Race 2018. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Where can I purchase a duck?

Ducks are available at the following Scout groups: 1st, 2nd and 18th Hellesdon, 25th, 27th (New Costessey), 33rd and 46th Norwich Earlham, Acle, Bowthorpe, Bradwell, 2nd Brundall, 1st Horsford and St Faiths, Brooke and Poringland, 1st Long Stratton, 1st Fressingfield, 1st Hoveton and Wroxham, 1st Matishall, 1st Methwold, Mulbarton, Mundesley Explores, 1st Wymondham, 1st Hartshorn Cubs.

They are available to buy every day at the Norwich Tourist Information Office at The Forum.

They will also be available on Saturday, July 6 in Chapelfield Gardens from 11am to 9pm, the Haymarket stall from 8.30am to 4pm and on race day outside the Queen of Iceni pub at Riverside.

You can also purchase ducks online at greatnorwichduckrace.blogspot.com

Once you have purchased a duck, your name will be attached to it and the duck will then be put in a sack ready for race day.

What can I expect?

The fun will begin at 12pm with children's activities taking place outside the Odeon cinema which has included a climbing wall and archery in previous years.

The Taverham Brass Band will be performing from 12pm to 2pm, followed by the Broad Beat Choir from 2pm to 4pm.

The race will take place at 3pm and the owner of the winning duck will get £1,000, second is £500, third £250, fourth £150 and £100 for fifth place.

There will also be fantastic prizes up for grabs in the Lord Mayor's lucky dip.

Jane Stafford, organiser of The Great Norwich Duck Race said: "To celebrate the 10th anniversary we have doubled the prize money and are hoping to have a record number of ducks on the river and it would be great to get 10,000 - we had 6,500 last year.

"The event is so popular as it is lots of fun and children love it, parents come down and are entertained and there is a chance you will be one of the winners."