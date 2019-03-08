Video

9 things to do in Norwich at night - from retro bowling to laser tag

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Sam Leonard, Dan Knights and Kelly Claypole. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

From a retro bowling alley which hosts bingo and live music nights to laser tag, there is plenty to keep you entertained as the sun goes down in the city.

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

1. Bowling House

7 Dereham Road, NR2 4HX

12pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am Friday, 10am to 12am Saturday, 12pm to 10pm Sunday

Peak: one game £7.50/two £13/three £15.50 per person, off-peak: £6.75/£12/£14.50, under 18s/every day before 8pm: £5.50/£11/£13

With bowling pins on strings and vintage cinema seats, this is the perfect spot for a get together with friends of a date night away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre. There is also a fully stocked bar, packed with locally-sourced beers and spirits, and a tasty menu with small plates, including Morrocan style pulled lamb and pork quesadillas, salads, burgers and nachos. They also recently opened an upstairs bar which hosts live music and bingo events.

Cinema City, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cinema City, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2. Cinema City

27 St Andrews Street, NR2 4AD

Open daily

Check picturehouses.com for full listings

A one-stop shop for film and food with fine dining at affordable prices in The Dining Rooms inside the cinema which offers a seasonal, modern menu. The old-style cinema shows all the biggest blockbusters alongside independent releases and short films and you can even bring a glass of wine into the auditorium with you.

KindaKafe manager Sarah Rich and barista Emily Webb with the new alcoholic milkshakes Credit: Emily Powter-Robinson KindaKafe manager Sarah Rich and barista Emily Webb with the new alcoholic milkshakes Credit: Emily Powter-Robinson

3. Boozy milkshake bar at KindaKafe

21-23 Castle Meadow, NR1 3DH

Available 5pm to 10pm Monday and Tuesday, 5pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday

£7 for alcoholic milkshakes, £5 for alcohol-free shakes

You no longer need choose between dessert and cocktails as a KindaKafe has launched an alcoholic milkshake bar with drinks such as Apple Cobbler, Step Into The Black Forest and Maple Peanut Revamp and all the names give a nod to Ponds Shoe Fitters who were the former owners of the building. Alongside the milkshakes, which can be made alcohol or dairy free, the bar stocks locally-sourced spirits, beers and wines. The community cafe exists to build communities and reduce loneliness and is part of The Missing Kind social enterprise

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which has been announced as the top fish and chip shop in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, and are now in competition to be the Independent Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop of the Year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which has been announced as the top fish and chip shop in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, and are now in competition to be the Independent Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop of the Year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

4. Grosvenor Fish and Chips in The Birdcage

23 Pottergate, NR2 1DS

Grosvenor Fish Bar opening times 10.45am to 7.30pm daily, closed Sunday/The Birdcage opening times 11.30am to 11.30pm Monday to Wednesday, 11.30am to 12am Thursday, 11.30am to 1am Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday

Visit fshshop.com for full menu

Enjoy award-winning fish and chips from Grosvenor Fish Bar in The Birdcage bar opposite when you buy a drink - you just need to order at Grosvenor and the food will be brought to your table. The Birdcage regularly hosts live music and comedy events and is a great place to unwind after a busy day at the office.

5. Redwell Brewery

The team at Redwell brewery in Trowse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson The team at Redwell brewery in Trowse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

7, The Arches, Bracondale, NR1 2EF

5pm to 11pm Friday, 12pm to 11pm Saturday, 12pm to 6pm Sunday

Visit facebook.com/redwellbeer for the latest beers and pop-ups

Enjoy brilliant local beer, which is 100 per cent vegan and gluten free, in the permanent tap room at Redwell Brewery which is open from Friday to Saturday every week. They also host weekly pop-up vendors, including a regular slot from Brick Pizza, and quiz nights on a Friday.

6. Cryptic Escape

Augustine Steward House, 14 Tombland, NR3 1HF

Cryptic Escape owner James Tuddenham (centre) with game masters Tom O'Sullivan, Troy Balmayer, Xymon Owain and Connor McGinn. Picture: David Hannant Cryptic Escape owner James Tuddenham (centre) with game masters Tom O'Sullivan, Troy Balmayer, Xymon Owain and Connor McGinn. Picture: David Hannant

10am to 8.30pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6.45pm Sunday

From £45 for two players, book at cryptic-escape.co.uk

Teams of two to six people are locked away in a room for 60 minutes and you need to find a way to escape using objects, codes and hidden hints. You will need to think outside the box and if you get stuck the game masters will be on hand to offer guidance. There are four different escape rooms at the attraction which are The Lab of Dr. Lev Pasted, The Haunted (age 14+), The Treasure of Green Beard and The Tomb of Akhenaten.

7. Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts Street, NR2 4PG

Open Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday

Visit norwichartscentre.co.uk for full listings

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre Credit: Steve Hunt Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre Credit: Steve Hunt

A brilliant local venue which has previously welcomed stars such as Ed Sheeran and Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth and lots of their gigs are pay what you can afford. The team at the NAC is also hoping to raise £40,000 to regenerate the building in time for their 40th birthday in 2020, so make sure to get behind the venue with a jam-packed programme of music, performance, comedy, circus, exhibitions and family shows on offer.

8. Quasar

17-19 St Stephens Road, NR1 3SP

3pm to 9pm Monday to Wednesday, 12pm to 10pm Thursday, 12pm to 10pm Friday, 9am to 10pm Saturday, 9am to 8pm Sunday

One game £5.50 per person, two games £9.95, three games £11.95, age 7+

Let off some steam at this popular laser tag centre located just a stone's throw from intu Chapelfield. Quasar is a laser-based game played by two teams of up to twelve players and runs seven days a week and there is also a range of party, stag and hen do packages on offer.

A girl playing laser tag. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto A girl playing laser tag. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. The Waterfront

139-141 King Street, NR1 1QH

Open daily

Visit ueaticketbookings.co.uk for full listings

A great venue which supports local talent and also secures big name bookings with upcoming shows including Danny Jones from McFly, Boyzlife, featuring Brian McFadden of Westlife and Keith Duffy of Boyzone, Mallory Knox and New Hope Club. They also regularly welcome Ru Paul's Drag Race stars, including an upcoming performance from 2019 winner Yvie Oddly.