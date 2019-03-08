Video

Norwich restaurant launches Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams Archant

Transport yourself down the rabbit hole this summer as The Assembly House has announced their latest themed afternoon tea.

This year's tea is inspired by Lewis Caroll's Alice in Wonderland and the madness begins on August 1 and runs until September 1 and is the perfect place to unwind after shopping in the city or a game of croquet.

Guests at the Mad Hatter's tea party will enjoy a colourful feast, starting with a little "Drink Me" bottle that invites you to guess the fruity flavours and it may, or may not, cause you to shrink.

Throughout the magical menu there will be plenty of surprises along the way with vanilla toadstool macarons, a carrot cake with a disappearing rabbit, a blueberry Gateau Opera decorated with Alice's golden key, The Queen of Hearts' Tarts and mini cheesecakes with a Cheshire cat grin on top.

There will also be plenty of tasty savouries such as finger sandwiches, with flavours including Norfolk ham, free-range egg and cress and smoked salmon, Tweedledum and Tweedledee scones, with one fruit and one cheese, and a wide selection of teas.

All the Alice in Wonderland cakes are vegetarian and gluten free and the full tea also has dairy-free, nut-free and vegan versions.

There will also be a special Alice in Wonderland cocktail and a children's drink available with more details to be announced soon.

Afternoon tea at The Assembly House is served from 12pm until 4.30pm, seven days a week.

Tea costs £21.95 for one or £42 for two and a smaller children's Alice in Wonderland Tea is available for diners under the age of 12 which costs £12.95 per child.

The latest themed tea follows the success of the Rainbow Unicorn and School of Magic summer afternoon teas which have sold out, so don't leave it too late for a very important date.

You can book online and view the full menu at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk by using the 'book a table' button and choosing a time between 12pm and 4.30pm or you can call 01603 626402