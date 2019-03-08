Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich restaurant launches Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea

PUBLISHED: 12:02 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 21 June 2019

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

Archant

Transport yourself down the rabbit hole this summer as The Assembly House has announced their latest themed afternoon tea.

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve AdamsAlice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

This year's tea is inspired by Lewis Caroll's Alice in Wonderland and the madness begins on August 1 and runs until September 1 and is the perfect place to unwind after shopping in the city or a game of croquet.

Guests at the Mad Hatter's tea party will enjoy a colourful feast, starting with a little "Drink Me" bottle that invites you to guess the fruity flavours and it may, or may not, cause you to shrink.

Throughout the magical menu there will be plenty of surprises along the way with vanilla toadstool macarons, a carrot cake with a disappearing rabbit, a blueberry Gateau Opera decorated with Alice's golden key, The Queen of Hearts' Tarts and mini cheesecakes with a Cheshire cat grin on top.

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve AdamsAlice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

There will also be plenty of tasty savouries such as finger sandwiches, with flavours including Norfolk ham, free-range egg and cress and smoked salmon, Tweedledum and Tweedledee scones, with one fruit and one cheese, and a wide selection of teas.

READ MORE: 9 unusual things to do in Norwich - from a Rage Room to Snow Tubing

All the Alice in Wonderland cakes are vegetarian and gluten free and the full tea also has dairy-free, nut-free and vegan versions.

There will also be a special Alice in Wonderland cocktail and a children's drink available with more details to be announced soon.

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve AdamsAlice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

Afternoon tea at The Assembly House is served from 12pm until 4.30pm, seven days a week.

Tea costs £21.95 for one or £42 for two and a smaller children's Alice in Wonderland Tea is available for diners under the age of 12 which costs £12.95 per child.

READ MORE: 9 things to do in Norwich at night - from retro bowling to laser tag

The latest themed tea follows the success of the Rainbow Unicorn and School of Magic summer afternoon teas which have sold out, so don't leave it too late for a very important date.

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve AdamsAlice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

You can book online and view the full menu at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk by using the 'book a table' button and choosing a time between 12pm and 4.30pm or you can call 01603 626402

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Council apologises for asking grieving son for £3,100 after mum’s death

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists