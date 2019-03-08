Paint party set to kick off Lord Mayor's Celebration - here's the full line-up

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 . Picture: Sonya Duncan

A paint party in a Norwich park is set to kick off this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration.

The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

The popular weekend of events returns to the city from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7, and will include the lively Lord Mayor's Procession.

But the weekend will be opened by an explosion of colour in Chapelfield Gardens at the paint party, which will see people encouraged to dress in white, don their dancing shoes and prepare to be showered in neon paint.

It will run from 7pm to 8.10pm on Friday evening, with a funfair beginning earlier in the gardens at 5pm and continuing until 10pm.

Saturday will then include a jam-packed schedule of events, including street food, music on every corner and performances on St Gregorys Green.

Giant elephant puppets parade through Norwich as part of the Circus250 and Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher Giant elephant puppets parade through Norwich as part of the Circus250 and Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Lord Mayor's five-kilometre will begin from St Stephens Road at 4.45pm on Saturday, before the procession starts at 5pm.

The procession - which this year has banned petrol and diesel vehicles - is themed around 'love is all around you', and life-size elephant puppets will lead the parade through the city.

Community groups, local businesses and schools have designed costumes, built puppets, created flags and choreographed routines to fill the streets with colour and music.

The fireworks display at the end of the Lord Mayor's Celebration. Photo: Alex Lyons The fireworks display at the end of the Lord Mayor's Celebration. Photo: Alex Lyons

Backed by Arts Council England, Norwich City Council has also worked with artists such as Kinetika and Sunshine International Arts, who have previously been involved with the Notting Hill Carnival.

Victoria McConnell, head teacher of Wensum Junior School, said: "We are delighted to be involved in the Lord Mayor's Procession again this year and our pupils will be leading the way as we create our entry.

"It is a great way for us all to think about important environmental issues in an imaginative, artistic way."

Saturday will also see a Pirate Party and the return of the eclectic Maui Waui Stage at Chapelfield Gardens, which will feature the winner of the first Norwich Has Talent contest.

It will culminate in a free firework display from Norwich Castle.

On Sunday, the Lanes Summer Fair will return to St Benedict's Street and surrounding areas from 11am to 7pm, while the Bishop's House Garden Summer Fete will be held at Bishopgate during the day.

Dedicated Lord Mayor's Celebration fans will notice the Gas Hill Gasp is not on this year's line-up - earlier this month organisers Push Sport said they had decided not to run the popular cycle event this year.

They thanked Norwich City Council, Barford Van Hire and Sales and Lollards Pit Pub for the support in the past, and said they hoped to come back "bigger and better with a few changes in 2020".

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "It is fantastic to see another weekend of free family entertainment lined up for this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration.

"As always, it promises to be a wonderful occasion, showcasing local talent and offering a variety of creative activities to get involved with."

To plan you weekend, grab a guide from the Tourist Information Centre

The full line-up

Friday

- Funfair - 5pm to 10pm at Chapelfield Gardens

- Paint party - 7pm to 8.10pm at Chapelfield Gardens

Revellers of all ages will be showered with neon paint.

- Anglia Square: A love story - 7.30pm at The Garth, behind St Andrews Hall

The Common Lot's celebration of the unsung history of Norwich Over the Water. It will start at The Garth and travel towards Anglia Square.

Saturday

- Festival bar - 11am to 10.15pm at Chapelfield Gardens

- Funfair - 11am to 10.30pm at Chapelfield Gardens

- Maui Waui Stage - 11am to 10.15pm at Chapelfield Gardens

A day of live music, featuring folk, reggae, electro swing acts and a DJ to finish. Also a chance to see the winner of Norwich edition of Maui's Got Talent.

- Lost River Stage - 11am to 5pm at Westlegate

Performances from young songwriters and musicians.

- BBC Introducing in Norfolk - 3pm to 10.15pm at Chapelfield Gardens bandstand

Sophie Little's radio show comes to life - packed with local acts including The Lanes, Pink Lemonade and The Caravan Club.

- The Forum Stage - midday to 10.15pm at the Forum

Live music from Glass House Dance and Swervy World in the afternoon before an evening of acts selected by Norwich Arts Centre

- Lord Mayor's launch Pad - 12pm to 8pm at Chantry car park

Creative activities for the whole family - from science experiments and baby wriggle to circus skills and pedal-power amusements.

- Street feats - 12pm to 5pm and around the city

Street acts will be dotted around the city, from mystical creatures and giant bumble bees to deep sea divers.

- Street eats - 11am to 11pm at Theatre Street and Norwich Market

Feast on the Street and the market will be offering morsels from around the globe.

- Street beats - 12pm to 5pm and around the city

Musicians on every corner, from classical to calypso.

- Birdstage - 12pm to 8pm at St Gregorys Green

Comedy, performance and cabaret with live music and DJs.

- The Lord Mayor's 5k City Centre Classic - 4.45pm at Whitefriars Bridge, Castle Meadow and St Stephens Street

Now in its 24th year, the Lord Mayor's race is set to return.

- Lord Mayor's Procession - 5pm from St Stephens Road, Castle Meadow, Tombland to Palace Street

- Pirate Party - 7.30pm to 10pm at St Stephens Street/Westlegate

Ship-mates at InTouch Systems will be throwing a disco.

- Silent disco - 8pm to 10pm at Chantry car park

Two DJs, two soundtracks - choose what you want to dance to!

- Fireworks

10.30pm - Norwich Castle

Sunday

- Funfair - 12pm to 7pm at Chapelfield Gardens

- Anglia Square: A love story - 2.30pm and 7.30pm from The Garth, behind St Andrews Hall

The Common Lot's celebration of the unsung history of Norwich Over the Water. It will start at The Garth and travel towards Anglia Square.

- The Great Norwich Duck Race - 12pm at the Lady Julian Bridge to Millennium Bridge

- Bishop's House Garden Summer Fete - 1pm to 5pm at Bishopgate

Live music, entertainment and home made cakes in a beautiful setting. Entry is £4 - wheelchair users and children free - and all proceeds go to Norwich Door to Door charity.

- The Lanes Summer Fair - 11am to 7pm at St Benedict's Street, St Gregorys Green and surrounding areas

Food, stalls and live performances - a popular event in Norwich's calendar.