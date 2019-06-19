Video

9 unusual things to do in Norwich - from a Rage Room to Snow Tubing

Reporter Dominic Gilbert venting his anger on china and furniture at the Rage Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

From tours of a hidden city street underneath a cafe to a rage room, here are nine unusual things to do in Norwich to let off steam.

The Rage Rooms in Dereham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Rage Rooms in Dereham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rage Rooms Norwich

St Benedicts View, 1-5 Grapes Hill NR2 4HH

11am to 7pm weekdays, 10am to 8pm weekends

£25 to £40

Snow Tubing at Norfolk Snowsports Club Credit: Ian Burt Snow Tubing at Norfolk Snowsports Club Credit: Ian Burt

Located on the corner of Dereham Road, at the newly-opened rage room you can select your 'weapon of choice', which includes baseball bats, sledgehammers and crowbars, you are then let loose in the room for 20 minutes to destroy a variety of household objects such as old china, flat screen Tvs or computers. The stress-busting activity is for over 18s only and you will also be provided with safety hats and clothing.

Snow Tubing

Norfolk Snowsports Club, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse Newton, NR14 8TW

Various sessions, check norfolksnowsports.com for timings

Pub and Paddle in Norwich Credit: Steve Adams Pub and Paddle in Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

One hour costs £13 per person

The perfect activity for a special occasion or just a get together with your friends, speed down the slope in a rubber ring and all ages from six and upwards can take part. If you don't fancy the hassle of learning to ski or ice skate then this is the perfect snow sport for you as no skill is required and you just need to be prepared to have lots of fun.

Pub and Paddle

Bishop Bridge Road, NR1 4AA

Man Cave Norwich Credit: Gail D-almaine Man Cave Norwich Credit: Gail D-almaine

10am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 8pm Sunday

Various prices, visit pubandpaddle.com, parking at Red Lion pub £5 per day

Norwich is famous for its pubs, it is claimed there used to be a pub for every day of the year, and a city business has perfectly combined the two. There are a variety of routes to choose from starting from the Red Lion pub and going to Thorpe St Andrew, Bramerton and Surlingham with recommended pubs along the way. There are also picnic rowing boats available and an evening paddle which runs from 6pm to 8pm on Monday to Friday until August 31.

Man Cave Norwich

Cryptic Escape owner James Tuddenham (centre) with game masters Tom O'Sullivan, Troy Balmayer, Xymon Owain and Connor McGinn. Picture: David Hannant Cryptic Escape owner James Tuddenham (centre) with game masters Tom O'Sullivan, Troy Balmayer, Xymon Owain and Connor McGinn. Picture: David Hannant

Unit 4, Guardian Road, NR5 8PF

Private bookings only

Contact on mancavenorwich.com for packages

The Man Cave has become a popular entertainment venue in the city and, despite the name, women are welcome too. The one-stop party venue also boasts golf and driving simulators, pool, darts, table tennis, table football, Scalextric track, putting green and a retro arcade machine with 4,000 classic games. It is available for private hire in three hour slots with party hosts and also includes free beer, cider and wine and a Papa Johns pizza platter.

The undergrounds street beneath KindaKafe in Norwich. Credit: Nick Butcher The undergrounds street beneath KindaKafe in Norwich. Credit: Nick Butcher

Cryptic Escape

Augstine Steward House, 14 Tombland, NR3 1HF

10am to 8.30pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6.45pm Sunday

From £45 for two players, book at cryptic-escape.co.uk

Teams of two to six people are locked away in a room for 60 minutes and you need to find a way to escape using objects, codes and hidden hints. You will need to think outside the box and if you get stuck the game masters will be on hand to offer guidance. There are four different escape rooms at the attraction which are The Lab of Dr. Lev Pasted, The Haunted (age 14+), The Treasure of Green Beard and The Tomb of Akhenaten.

Aladair Willett from History Mystery Games in the undercroft at The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell Credit: Nick Butcher Aladair Willett from History Mystery Games in the undercroft at The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell Credit: Nick Butcher

Hidden History Tours

KindaKafe, 21 Castle Meadow, NR1 3DH

Various dates throughout the year, visit eventbrite.co.uk and search Hidden History Tours

£10.50

Explore the fascinating historic basement underneath the KindaKafe in Castle Meadow with a tour led by a local storyteller and performer. You will journey down two flights of stares and explore the architecture dating back to the 15th century and learn about the past of our fine city.

Plantation Gardens in Earlham Road, Norwich. Credit: Antony Kelly Plantation Gardens in Earlham Road, Norwich. Credit: Antony Kelly

History Mystery Escape Room

The Guildhall, Gaol Hill, NR2 1JS/Museum of Norwich, Bridewell Alley, NR2 1AQ/ Kinda Kafe (as above)

Various sessions, check historymysterygame.com for timings

The Sculpture Park at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Sculpture Park at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Guildhall from £45 for two players, Museum of Norwich and KindaKafe from £40 for two players

Located at three historic Norwich locations, test your problem solving-skills with four different escape rooms to choose from. At Norwich Guildhall there is Archived Alive, where you need to free the city historian from the archive vault, and Body of Evidence, where you will need to piece together clues to solve a murder. The Museum of Norwich has The Merchants' Vaults, where you are trapped in the past with no money and you must build your riches to survive, and at KindaKafe's undercroft is Secrets of the Tunnels where you need to rescue the hapless historian who has disappeared excavating hidden tunnels.

Plantation Gardens

2 Earlham Road, NR2 3DB

9am to 6pm every day

Adults £2, accompanied under 16 free

A hidden haven located next to The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, look for the brown sign, with a towering water feature and woodland paths scaling the gardens. You are welcome to bring our own refreshments into the garden and there are also events throughout the year including outdoor cinema, live music and afternoon teas.

Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts

University of East Anglia, NR4 7TJ

10am to 6pm Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm weekends, closed Mondays

Check scva.ac.uk for individual exhibition entry price

The gallery and museum, located at the UEA campus, was designed by architects Norman Foster and Wendy Cheeseman and was completed in 1978. Its futuristic design has proved popular with film producers and it served as Avengers HQ in the Age of Ultron 2015 film and stars including Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson were spotted filming there in 2014. World-renowned artists regularly exhibit at the Sainsbury Centre and the sculpture park overlooking the lake is well worth a visit.