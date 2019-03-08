Poll

A bigger IKEA to a water park - 15 things you want to see open in Norwich

Ikea store in Ohio, USA. Picture: Paul Applegate/Flickr Paul Applegate/Flickr

We asked you on social media what attractions, restaurants and shops you wanted to see open in Norwich and you answered in your hundreds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ikea Order and Collection Point on the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate in Norwich Credit: Google Maps Ikea Order and Collection Point on the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate in Norwich Credit: Google Maps

1. IKEA

This was by far the most popular choice, with locals not very happy with the small IKEA Order and Collection point that recently opened in Sweet Briar Retail Park.

Our readers would prefer a "proper IKEA" where all the furniture is laid out and they can enjoy the famous Swedish meatballs, which aren't available in the city store.

Esther Plume suggested that "the Postwick Junction would make a good spot for it".

Concert hall crowded with fans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Concert hall crowded with fans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Concert venue

Plenty of readers also suggested that we needed a proper concert venue, with Karen Woodhouse commenting on Twitter that it was "long overdue" and Gail Henry thinks it could "attract more big bands to come to Norwich".

Large gigs in the city normally happen at the UEA LCR, but there isn't a venue that matches its size in the city centre.

3. Daddy Donuts

Daddy Donut. Picture: Daddy Donut Daddy Donut. Picture: Daddy Donut

It seems that lots of people in Norfolk have a sweet tooth, with lots of suggestions that local, family-run Daddy Donuts should open in Norwich.

The shop offers sit-in or takeaway in its Stalham branch and takeaway in Hoveton and sells gourmet doughnuts, ice cream, waffles, cakes, sandwiches and milkshakes and also has board games, soft play and children's classes.

READ MORE: 9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

Taco Bell restaurant. Picture: Mike Mozart/Flickr Taco Bell restaurant. Picture: Mike Mozart/Flickr

4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell opened its doors in Great Yarmouth in December last year and now Norwich folk want their tex-mex fix in the fine city.

The American fast food chain serves items such as quesadillas, tacos, burritos and nachos and could fill the void left by Pedro's Mexican restaurant, which recently closed in Chapelfield Gardens and reopens this September as Harry's burger bar.

5. Soft play area

A young boy explores an indoor soft play area. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto A young boy explores an indoor soft play area. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A soft play area is also in high demand for the city, with parents hoping to keep their little ones entertained at weekends and during the school holidays.

Terrie Louise Hodges suggested "a play area just for children with disabilities and suitable for children in wheelchairs, with sensory rooms and a mini-cinema."

6. Urban Outfitters

Norwich was named as one of the most hipster cities in the UK earlier this year, so an Urban Outfitters would undoubtedly be popular with the city's millennials.

Urban Outfitters store. Picture: Mike Mozart/Flickr Urban Outfitters store. Picture: Mike Mozart/Flickr

The shop sells vintage clothing, sportswear and shoes alongside a large selection of homewares and furniture.

Abi Taylor commented on Facebook: "Urban Outfitters! So surprised there still isn't one in Norwich."

READ MORE: 6 escape rooms to visit in Norwich

A branch of Forever 21 on Oxford Street, central London. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images A branch of Forever 21 on Oxford Street, central London. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

7. Forever 21

American fashion brand Forever 21 was suggested by quite a few people and Amy on Twitter said she wants it here as it is offers "affordable, fashionable clothing".

However, it seems unlikely they would open a new store in the city as it has previously been reported that they are struggling in the UK market.

8. Water Park

Mothers and toddlers swimming at the Aquapark in Norwich, 1994. Picture: Archant Library Mothers and toddlers swimming at the Aquapark in Norwich, 1994. Picture: Archant Library

Hannah Davidson on Twitter wanted a "decent and fun family swimming or water park" and Chris Carolan also said he would like "a top indoor water park" and suggested "somewhere along the NDR" as the location.

There is currently nothing of its kind in the city and people were sharing their memories of Aquapark in the comments, which was located at the Norwich Sports Village next to the Asda in Hellesdon, and had slides and even disco lights.

9. A permanent rainbow feature

Norwich Pride brings thousands of people to the city every summer, but the organisers of the event would like the LGBTQ+ community in the city to be celebrated all year round with something long-lasting.

Norwich Pride 2019 Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride tweeted: "We need a permanent rainbow feature in the city. Maybe a David Shenton mural."

David Shenton was a gay cartoonist who has captured life in Britain's LGBTQ+ community since the Stonewall Riots.

10. Decathlon

There is high demand for a Decathlon to open in Norwich which sells sportswear and the nearest branch at the moment is in Cambridge.

Decathlon store in Stevenage. Picture: Google Streetview Decathlon store in Stevenage. Picture: Google Streetview

11. Itsu

There were quite a few suggestions from our Enjoy Norwich More Facebook group for Asian-inspired fast food chain Itsu, which sells items such as noodle pots, sushi and gyoza.

There is currently 70 branches across the UK, including Stansted Airport, Cambridge and across the capital.

Itsu restaurant in Spital Square, London. Picture: John Sturrock/Flickr Itsu restaurant in Spital Square, London. Picture: John Sturrock/Flickr

READ MORE: Market trader looks to expand after selling 1,000 plants a week in 'amazing' first year

12. Victoria's Secret

Again, the nearest branch is in Cambridge, so it would be great to have one a little closer to home.

The American company sells women's lingerie, pyjamas and loungewear and the retailer would fit in well at intu Chapelfield where there isn't anything similar.

Victoria's Secret in Florida, USA. Picture: Phillip Pessar/Flickr Victoria's Secret in Florida, USA. Picture: Phillip Pessar/Flickr

You may also want to watch:

13. Harvester

There were lots of people that wanted a Harvester to open in Norwich as currently the nearest one is The Potter's Kiln in Lowestoft.

The chain would definitely be a hit in the city, with its unlimited salad that comes with every meal, and Kathryn Self wrote on Facebook: "I'm another Harvester girl!

Harvester restaurant in Birmingham. Picture: Elliott Brown/Flickr Harvester restaurant in Birmingham. Picture: Elliott Brown/Flickr

"I contacted them years ago and they said if I had any idea of places to let them know."

14. Free shuttle bus from train station to bus stations

There were also requests for better facilities in the city, including more parking, public toilets and Tony Friel on Twitter wanted a "free shuttle bus from the train to bus station, with a couple of stops."

Young man listening to music and using smart phone while riding on the city bus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Young man listening to music and using smart phone while riding on the city bus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. A zip wire from Norwich Castle to Dragon Hall

Julie Bremner suggested this brilliant idea on Twitter and, although it seems unlikely, it would certainly make the journey through the city a lot more entertaining.