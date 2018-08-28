Search

Advanced search
Video

Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

PUBLISHED: 12:40 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:51 07 December 2018

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Archant

Taco Bell has opened its doors in Great Yarmouth for the first time after a surprise early opening, much to the delight of fans of the Tex-Mex fast food chain.

The first Taco Bell in Norfolk had been expected to open on Monday December 10, but fans were able to get an early taste of their arrival on Friday.

Around 20 people gathered outside ahead of the anticipated 11am launch, which doors opening around 11.10am.

Karl Trosclair, from Gorleston, waits for the opening of Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.Karl Trosclair, from Gorleston, waits for the opening of Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

Karl Trosclair, from Gorleston, had been keeping a close eye on the queue in the hopes of being the first customer through the door.

He said: “I have been waiting outside since 11pm last night. I came along to check on the queue because I was told they were moving the opening earlier than they first said.

“I came back at 9am this morning and I was the first one outside, but I ended up losing my place when I needed the toilet.”

The chain left a lasting impression on Mr Trosclair during his time in America.

Food from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.Food from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

He said: “I used to live in the US and I always wondered why they never had stores over here.

“Of all the fast food outlets, Taco Bell is easily my favourite, and we’re quite lucky to have one in Great Yarmouth.

The Naked Chicken Taco from Taco Bell in Great YarmouthThe Naked Chicken Taco from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth

“I do this all the time. I am a big vinyl junkie and in March I waited outside the record store for Record Store Day since 3pm the afternoon before.”

Taco Bell has opened into a unit on Regent Road, formerly occupied by Spudulike, offering customers a 38-seat restaurant and takeaway offering.

A pulled pork quesadilla from Taco Bell in Great YarmouthA pulled pork quesadilla from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth

Adam Cunningham placed the first order in the new outlet after eagerly waiting outside for the doors to open.

He said: “It’s quite exciting to have a Taco Bell opening up here.

A chicken Fajita Burrito from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.A chicken Fajita Burrito from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

“I’ve been going on about it all week.

“I have a friend who works there and he has been banging on about how nice it all looks and how good the food is.”

The Nachos Supreme from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.The Nachos Supreme from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

How is the food?

We tried four items from the menu:

Naked Chicken Taco

A breaded chicken fillet, used as a taco and topped with tomatoes and cheese. This was crunchy and crisp, with freshness from the salad.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

A toasted flour tortilla filled with pulled pork, melted cheese and a creamy jalapeño sauce. The best of the bunch - crispy tortilla and very flavoursome pork.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Plain chicken with grilled peppers and onion, cheddar, sour cream and Mexican rice in a tortilla. Not the most flavoursome, and a little chewy.

Nachos Supreme

Tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo (tomato, onion, coriander), Fresh guacamole and nicely seasoned tortilla chips. Very tasty.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Video At last! Daniel Farke lifts Championship manager-of-the-month prize

Daniel Farke is the Championship manager-of-the-month Picture: Robbie Stephenson

Poll Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

(L-R): Cllr Harry Clarke and Cllr Pablo Dimoglou are calling on Breckland to be more open and democratic. Pictured, Elizabeth House, in Dereham. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Live Norwich City v Bolton - Press Conference LIVE

Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast