Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:24 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 12 September 2019

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold

Archant

From Superbowl UK opening in Castle Mall to a new seafood restaurant in Jarrold, here are nine new openings to look forward to in the city.

Bermuda Bobs Rum Shack on Timberhill is being transformed into a sports bar called Voodoo Showroom. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBermuda Bobs Rum Shack on Timberhill is being transformed into a sports bar called Voodoo Showroom. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

1. Voodoo Daddy's Showroom

7A Timber Hill

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack, owned by Mike and Brad Baxter also behind Gonzo's Tea Room, will reopen on September 13 as a sports bar and pizza restaurant.

Voodoo Daddy's pizzas were originally available at The Plasterers pub, but since the brothers stopped supplying there a few years ago it hasn't had a permanent home in the city.

The venue will also feature dual-aspect televisions, which will show sport and video games, and there will also be arcade games created by student designers.

The music side of Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack is set to move upstairs in Gonzo's and will be called Gonzo's Two Room.

Superbowl UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Mall. Pic: Superbowl NorwichSuperbowl UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Mall. Pic: Superbowl Norwich

2. Superbowl UK

Castle Mall

Following a £2 million investment, Superbowl UK is set to open in Castle Mall and will include 12 ten-pin bowling lanes as well as a Crazy Club soft play centre, Ninja Tag active obstacle course and a SEGA prize zone arcade.

There will also be a good diner and bar and the new opening will create 35 new jobs and the opening date is TBC.

Retro Replay will open on floor two of Castle Mall (inset). Picture: Castle MallRetro Replay will open on floor two of Castle Mall (inset). Picture: Castle Mall

3. Retro Replay

Castle Mall

A new gaming shop will open at Castle Mall on floor two on September 28 and is run by Glen McDonald, who will take customers down memory lane with machines from the 1970s and 80s, alongside a range of modern ones too.

From Space Invaders to House of The Dead, there will be plenty of games for everyone to enjoy on the arcade machines and retro consoles and it will be run on a wristband system so customers only need to pay on entry but the games inside are free.

READ MORE: Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

An artist's impression of what The Bay in Jarrolds will look like. Picture: JarroldsAn artist's impression of what The Bay in Jarrolds will look like. Picture: Jarrolds

4. The Bay in Jarrold

London Street

For those upset by the recent closure of Loch Fyne in nearby St Giles Street all is not lost as Jarrold is set to open a new wine bar and fish restaurant at the end of September.

The Bay will open on floor two, with capacity for 50 people, and will specialise in seafood including freshly cured salmon, fish pie, lobster bisque and will also boast a caviar menu.

5. Over-25s bar

China Inn, in Prince of Wales Road. Photo: GoogleChina Inn, in Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

Prince of Wales Road

An application for an "upmarket" new bar aimed at over-25s has got the go-ahead from Norwich City Council in the former China Inn takeaway.

A company called D.A.V. Property Limited lodged a bid with Norwich City Council in July and was accepted this September with plans for a bar in the basement and ground floor and function room and outdoor terrace on the first floor.

6. Gem of Norwich

Thorpe Road

Work on the old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Lauren CopeWork on the old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Lauren Cope

A new restaurant is set to open in the former home of Prezzo, next to Norwich station, which closed as part of a national restructure of the business.

On the Gem of Norwich website it says the new restaurant is coming soon and the image shows Mediterranean-style food.

READ MORE: First look inside Norwich pub following £130,000 makeover

7. Space NK

London Street

As one door closes another one opens as luxury beauty retailer Space NK is set to open its first Norfolk store in the former home of fashion retailer Jigsaw.

Space NK will be moving into the former Jigsaw shop in London Street. Picture: Archant/GoogleSpace NK will be moving into the former Jigsaw shop in London Street. Picture: Archant/Google

Currently the nearest branch is in Cambridge and they sell high-end brands such as By Terry, Diptyque and Drunk Elephant.

8. French Bistro

Lower Goat Lane

A new French bistro could open in the former home of the Norwich Gift Emporium in the Lanes after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council.

The plans for the grade-II listed building include space on the ground and first floors for 30 covers and the applicant Thomas Aubrit describes it as a "small family business".

The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle.The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

READ MORE: Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

9. YMCA

Castle Mall

A new store which recycles pre-loved items is set to open on the ground floor in the former Poundworld store and will raise money for young people with second-hand clothes, furniture, electrical goods, books and homeware,

Most Read

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Aliens are coming’ - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police up patrols after burglars burst through woman’s front door

Samson Road in Hellesdon. Picture: Staff

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make it into beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists