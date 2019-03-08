Video

9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold Archant

From Superbowl UK opening in Castle Mall to a new seafood restaurant in Jarrold, here are nine new openings to look forward to in the city.

Bermuda Bobs Rum Shack on Timberhill is being transformed into a sports bar called Voodoo Showroom. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bermuda Bobs Rum Shack on Timberhill is being transformed into a sports bar called Voodoo Showroom. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

1. Voodoo Daddy's Showroom

7A Timber Hill

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack, owned by Mike and Brad Baxter also behind Gonzo's Tea Room, will reopen on September 13 as a sports bar and pizza restaurant.

Voodoo Daddy's pizzas were originally available at The Plasterers pub, but since the brothers stopped supplying there a few years ago it hasn't had a permanent home in the city.

The venue will also feature dual-aspect televisions, which will show sport and video games, and there will also be arcade games created by student designers.

The music side of Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack is set to move upstairs in Gonzo's and will be called Gonzo's Two Room.

Superbowl UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Mall. Pic: Superbowl Norwich Superbowl UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Mall. Pic: Superbowl Norwich

2. Superbowl UK

Castle Mall

Following a £2 million investment, Superbowl UK is set to open in Castle Mall and will include 12 ten-pin bowling lanes as well as a Crazy Club soft play centre, Ninja Tag active obstacle course and a SEGA prize zone arcade.

There will also be a good diner and bar and the new opening will create 35 new jobs and the opening date is TBC.

Retro Replay will open on floor two of Castle Mall (inset). Picture: Castle Mall Retro Replay will open on floor two of Castle Mall (inset). Picture: Castle Mall

3. Retro Replay

Castle Mall

A new gaming shop will open at Castle Mall on floor two on September 28 and is run by Glen McDonald, who will take customers down memory lane with machines from the 1970s and 80s, alongside a range of modern ones too.

From Space Invaders to House of The Dead, there will be plenty of games for everyone to enjoy on the arcade machines and retro consoles and it will be run on a wristband system so customers only need to pay on entry but the games inside are free.

An artist's impression of what The Bay in Jarrolds will look like. Picture: Jarrolds An artist's impression of what The Bay in Jarrolds will look like. Picture: Jarrolds

4. The Bay in Jarrold

London Street

For those upset by the recent closure of Loch Fyne in nearby St Giles Street all is not lost as Jarrold is set to open a new wine bar and fish restaurant at the end of September.

The Bay will open on floor two, with capacity for 50 people, and will specialise in seafood including freshly cured salmon, fish pie, lobster bisque and will also boast a caviar menu.

5. Over-25s bar

China Inn, in Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google China Inn, in Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

Prince of Wales Road

An application for an "upmarket" new bar aimed at over-25s has got the go-ahead from Norwich City Council in the former China Inn takeaway.

A company called D.A.V. Property Limited lodged a bid with Norwich City Council in July and was accepted this September with plans for a bar in the basement and ground floor and function room and outdoor terrace on the first floor.

6. Gem of Norwich

Thorpe Road

Work on the old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Lauren Cope Work on the old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Lauren Cope

A new restaurant is set to open in the former home of Prezzo, next to Norwich station, which closed as part of a national restructure of the business.

On the Gem of Norwich website it says the new restaurant is coming soon and the image shows Mediterranean-style food.

7. Space NK

London Street

As one door closes another one opens as luxury beauty retailer Space NK is set to open its first Norfolk store in the former home of fashion retailer Jigsaw.

Space NK will be moving into the former Jigsaw shop in London Street. Picture: Archant/Google Space NK will be moving into the former Jigsaw shop in London Street. Picture: Archant/Google

Currently the nearest branch is in Cambridge and they sell high-end brands such as By Terry, Diptyque and Drunk Elephant.

8. French Bistro

Lower Goat Lane

A new French bistro could open in the former home of the Norwich Gift Emporium in the Lanes after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council.

The plans for the grade-II listed building include space on the ground and first floors for 30 covers and the applicant Thomas Aubrit describes it as a "small family business".

The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle. The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

9. YMCA

Castle Mall

A new store which recycles pre-loved items is set to open on the ground floor in the former Poundworld store and will raise money for young people with second-hand clothes, furniture, electrical goods, books and homeware,