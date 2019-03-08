Video

6 escape rooms to visit in Norwich

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

From a Victorian Norwich murder hunt to saving the city from nuclear attack, here are six escape rooms to try with your family and friends.

Louisa Baldwin tries out the new Norwich VR Escape Room with director Stefan Markovic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Louisa Baldwin tries out the new Norwich VR Escape Room with director Stefan Markovic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is the craze that is sweeping the nation where teams are locked in a room for an hour and need to escape with puzzles and codes to crack.

Norwich now boasts six of these attractions across the city, with varying difficulty and themes to suit every taste.

1. Norwich VR Escape Room

24-25 Castle Meadow, NR1 3DH

Monday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm

Glenn Humphrey, director, monitoring the game at the new Norwich VR Escape Room. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Glenn Humphrey, director, monitoring the game at the new Norwich VR Escape Room. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From £50 for two people, norwichvr.com

From outer space to the seaside, a virtual reality escape room has recently opened in the city and sees teams of two to four solving puzzles in an imaginary world with headsets and controllers.

There are two games available to try called Huxley and Huxley 2, which were created by developers in Germany, and in the first you are transported into a machine dominated future and are the last human survivors and must reverse the apocalypse.

In the sequel, you are taken back in time to the 19th century to search for the ultimate source of energy and secrets behind the legend of Huxley with the help from inventions by the professor.

2. Clued Up! Escape Rooms

From left, Sophie Doyle, James Randle, Nicholas Young, Thomas Randle and Megan Yaxley at the Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood From left, Sophie Doyle, James Randle, Nicholas Young, Thomas Randle and Megan Yaxley at the Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

66 Prince of Wales Road, NR1 1LT

Daily, check website for latest timings

From £44 for two people, cluedupescapes.co.uk

The first room is called Nuclear Countdown and is set in the 1960s at the height of the Cold War and teams take on the role of a British secret agent tasked with stopping an attack on Norwich.

Whilst this game is already open, two more called the Bank Heist and Prison Breakout are set to open at the end of September.

Bank Heist sees teams break into the fictional Royal Bank of Norwich and try to get as much loot as they can before the police turn up and in Prison Breakout they are divided into cells for a crime they didn't commit and must beat the security system before the warden returns.

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Whilst you take part in the games, the owners will be watching and listening in outside and will type hints on the monitors in the rooms.

3. Cryptic Escape

Augstine Steward House, 14 Tombland, NR3 1HF

Cryptic Escape on Tombland, Norwich. Picture: David Hannant Cryptic Escape on Tombland, Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

10am to 8.30pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6.45pm Sunday

From £45 for two players, book at cryptic-escape.co.uk

Teams of two to six people are locked away in a room for 60 minutes and need to find a way to escape using objects, codes and hidden hints.

You will need to think outside the box and if you get stuck the game masters will be on hand to offer guidance.

There are four different escape rooms at the attraction which are The Lab of Dr. Lev Pasted, The Haunted (age 14+), The Treasure of Green Beard and The Tomb of Akhenaten.

Cryptic Escape owner James Tuddenham (centre) with game masters Tom O'Sullivan, Troy Balmayer, Xymon Owain and Connor McGinn. Picture: David Hannant Cryptic Escape owner James Tuddenham (centre) with game masters Tom O'Sullivan, Troy Balmayer, Xymon Owain and Connor McGinn. Picture: David Hannant

History Mystery escape games are opening in historical cities across the UK and there are three in Norwich where you can test your problem-solving skills...

4. Archived Alive/Body of Evidence

The Guildhall, Gaol Hill, NR2 1JS

Friday 6pm to 7.45pm, Saturday 10am to 7.45pm, Sunday, 10am to 6pm/Friday 6.15pm to 8pm, Saturday, 10.15am to 8pm, Sunday, 10.15am to 6.15pm

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell has turned its undercroft into an escape room game. Aladair Willett from History Mystery Games in the undercroft. Picture: Nick Butcher The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell has turned its undercroft into an escape room game. Aladair Willett from History Mystery Games in the undercroft. Picture: Nick Butcher

From £45 for two players

At Norwich Guildhall there is Archived Alive, where the city historian hasn't been seen for days after he accidentally locked himself in the archive vault and you will need to free him with puzzles, surprises and stories along the way.

In Body of Evidence, gruesome discoveries on the streets of Victorian Norwich spark a murder hunt and you have been locked up in the cells under the Guildhall for the crime.

You will need to piece the clues together to identify the body, convict the murderer and find justice for the victim in a real-life case which took eight years to solve, but you will need to do it in a hour!

5. The Merchants' Vaults

Museum of Norwich, Bridewell Alley, NR2 1AQ

Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 2.15pm, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 8.15pm, Sunday 10am to 6.15pm

From £40 for two players

The Museum of Norwich has The Merchants' Vaults in the undercroft, where you are trapped in the past with no money and you must build your riches to survive, travelling through rooms where you will discover the secrets of the city's prosperity.

6. Secrets of the Tunnels

KindaKafe, 21 Castle Meadow, NR1 3DH

Thursday and Friday, 12pm to 8.15pm, Saturday 10am to 8.15pm, Sunday 10am to 6.15pm

From £40 for two players

In Secrets of the Tunnels you need to rescue the hapless historian who has disappeared excavating a hidden medieval street discovered beneath Castle Meadow, but thankfully he has left a trail of clues about Norwich's history and myths.

You can book these games at historymysterygame.com