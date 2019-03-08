Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

Market trader looks to expand after selling 1,000 plants a week in 'amazing' first year

PUBLISHED: 16:10 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 13 September 2019

Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

A former estate agent swapped selling homes for house plants a year ago and hasn't looked back with business booming in Norwich.

Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Self-confessed plant addict Joe Ridoutt opened Bo-Tanical as a pop-up stall in October last year as he spotted a gap in the market.

Since then, he moved to several other locations on Norwich Market and has now returned to his original stall in Row A and expanded into the neighbouring one too and sells house plants, pots, terrariums, bonsai trees and kokedama.

As he prepares to celebrate the first birthday of Bo-Tanical, Mr Ridoutt couldn't have predicted the growth of the business, which now receives two deliveries a day and sells almost 1,000 plants a week.

He has also taken on full-time employee Pepper Chapman, has over 14,000 Instagram followers and on weekends it is sometimes so busy that people can't get in.

Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Mr Ridoutt said: "I was a complete plant addict and had a house full of plants and didn't think there was enough in the way of variety in Norwich.

"Property was an interesting industry to work in but it wasn't something I had much in the way of passion for and plants I do so it was an easy change for me.

"We get new stuff every single day, so every time people come in here there is always something different and Instagram has been fantastic for us."

He currently deals with 10 countries across the EU to source the plants, including the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, but is trying not to think about Brexit at the moment.

Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

READ MORE: 9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

Mr Ridoutt added: "I try and go with the blinkered view of just ignoring it so I just focus on what we are doing now as there is not much I can do to change that vote."

It was also a big year of change in his personal life as he juggled the new business with the birth of his child Ivy six months ago and he admits that he "doesn't know what he was thinking" launching a business at the same time.

Speaking about the future, Mr Ridoutt said: "I don't want to go into too much detail but we are looking at more locations and are also working on our website.

"Thank you so much to the people of Norwich for supporting us, it has been amazing and we are really overwhelmed."

Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Bo-Tanical is open 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday at row A, stall 14-15 at Norwich Market.

Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market is about to celebrate its first birthday. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest due back in court

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dash cam captures road rage driver doing 100mph before crashing

Dash cam footage from Graham York's Hyundai Tucson showed him dangerously driving at speeds of up to 100mph on a country road. Picture: supplied by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Norfolk mansion named among top ten most endangered buildings

The Nunnery Stud on the Shadwell Estate. Pictured is Shadwell Court.

Norwich City v Manchester City - Horror injury news for Canaries

Norwich City defender Max Aarons limped out of England Under-21s' midweek qualifying win with an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Running column: How parkrun held a mirror up to Mark Armstrong’s commitment to running

Mark Armstrong is planning on a few more speed sessions after his latest parkrun. Picture: Epic Action Imagery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists