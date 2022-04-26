9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend

The Stately Car Boot Sale returns to Norfolk for the May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Ian Burt

From a huge car boot sale to a steam gala, here are some things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend.

The Horning Boat Show returns this weekend. - Credit: Colin Galloway

1. Horning Boat Show, Horning

Where: Around the River Bure in Horning, park for free at BeWILDerwood (Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW) and take a shuttle bus to exhibition sites

When: Saturday, April 30, 10am to 4pm

Price: Free entry, shuttle bus £1 each way for adults and 50p for under-12s, more information at horningboatshow.com

This event promises a fun day out for all ages with exhibitors showing everything from luxury motor cruisers to sailing boats alongside charity stalls, classic cars, an auction and a food court.

Enjoy a day out with your dog on the Bure Valley Railway. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

2. Dogs Day Out, Aylsham and Wroxham

Where: Bure Valley Railway - Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW/Wroxham Station, Belaugh Road, Hoveton, NR12 8UU

When: Monday, May 2, from 10am

Price: Return tickets: Adult (16+): £16, child (5-15) £8, under 5s: free, to claim your free dog(s) enter code FREEDOGMAY2 at checkout, bvrw.co.uk

Travel between Aylsham and Wroxham on Norfolk's longest narrow gauge steam railway. For this special event, dogs travel free and there will also be treats for both pets and owners.

The Sea Marge Hotel in Overstrand. - Credit: Antony Kelly

3. Fun Dog Show, Overstrand

Where: The Sea Marge Hotel, 16 High Street, Overstrand, NR27 0AB

When: Monday, May 2, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Free, £1 to enter each dog category

Put the bark into your bank holiday with the Fun Dog Show taking place in Overstrand, with categories ranging from best rescue to waggiest tail. The event, which raises funds for the village, will also feature cakes and raffles.

This weekend is your last chance to see Pirates Live at the Hippodrome Circus. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus/David Street

4. Pirates Show, Great Yarmouth

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: Until Monday, May 2

Price: Adults: £19-£26, concessions (60+): £18-£22, children (under 14s): £12-£16, hippodromecircus.co.uk

Join Jack Jay and Johnny Mac in a brand new swashbuckling pirate show featuring an amazing cast of actors, acrobats and aerialists all set on a huge galleon in the Hippodrome water spectacular.

This year’s blooms are as beautiful as ever at Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park. - Credit: Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park

5. Bluebell Open Days, Hainford

Where: Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park, Old Church Road,

Hainford, NR10 3BG

When: Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2, 10am to 4pm

Price: Admission free but donations invited for Norfolk and Waveney MIND

This natural burial park is set across many acres in ancient woodland and at this time of year there is a carpet of bluebells. The paths are wheelchair accessible and dogs are welcome on leads.

The Heritage Steam Gala returns to Bressingham this weekend. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

6. Heritage Steam Gala, Bressingham

Where: Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens, Low Road, Diss, IP22 2AA

When: Saturday, April 30, until Monday, May 2, 10.30am to 5pm

Price: Adults (16+): from £15.44, concessions (65+): from £14.53, children (3-15): from £9.99, under 3s: free, bressingham.co.uk

The museum will be operating its own collection of steam vehicles alongside visiting road and rail engines. Visitors will also be able to ride on all four railways, ride the Victorian gallopers and explore 14 acres of gardens.

Find hidden treasures as the Stately Car Boot Sale returns. - Credit: Ian Burt

7. Stately Car Boot Sale, Guist

Where: Sennowe Park, Guist, NR20 5PB

When: Sunday, May 1, 10am to 3pm

Price: £5 entry, under 16s free (cash only)

This huge car boot sale will feature 200 pitches and is returning for the first time in five years. The event will raise funds for The Norfolk Churches Trust and there is free parking.

The Norfolk Plant Heritage Spring Plant Fair takes place this weekend. - Credit: Plant Heritage

8. Norfolk Plant Heritage Spring Plant Sale, Hethersett

Where: Hethersett Village Hall, Back Lane, Hethersett, NR9 3JJ

When: Sunday, May 1, 10am to 1pm

Price: £1 (free to members)

Plant Heritage is a registered charity which does important conservation work and gives prizes to up and coming gardeners. Expect top quality plants at great prices at this event.

Head to Junkyard Market over the May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Junkyard Market

9. Junkyard Market, Norwich

Where: Outside St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 3AF

When: Friday, April 29: 5pm to 10pm, Saturday, April 30: 12pm to 10pm, Sunday, May 1: 12pm to 7.30pm

Price: Free to book a table at junkyardmarket.co.uk

Head to Junkyard Market over the bank holiday weekend, with vendors offering everything from Greek gyros to Korean street food and bars in shipping containers.

From 5pm to 10pm on Friday there will be DJs and street magic, on Saturday 12pm to 5pm will be arts and crafts for children and DJs 5pm to 10pm.

On Sunday from 12pm to 5pm will be a kids magical potion masterclass and 2pm to 6pm there will also be soul music with DJs.