9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend
- Credit: Ian Burt
From a huge car boot sale to a steam gala, here are some things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend.
1. Horning Boat Show, Horning
Where: Around the River Bure in Horning, park for free at BeWILDerwood (Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW) and take a shuttle bus to exhibition sites
When: Saturday, April 30, 10am to 4pm
Price: Free entry, shuttle bus £1 each way for adults and 50p for under-12s, more information at horningboatshow.com
This event promises a fun day out for all ages with exhibitors showing everything from luxury motor cruisers to sailing boats alongside charity stalls, classic cars, an auction and a food court.
2. Dogs Day Out, Aylsham and Wroxham
Where: Bure Valley Railway - Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW/Wroxham Station, Belaugh Road, Hoveton, NR12 8UU
When: Monday, May 2, from 10am
Price: Return tickets: Adult (16+): £16, child (5-15) £8, under 5s: free, to claim your free dog(s) enter code FREEDOGMAY2 at checkout, bvrw.co.uk
Travel between Aylsham and Wroxham on Norfolk's longest narrow gauge steam railway. For this special event, dogs travel free and there will also be treats for both pets and owners.
3. Fun Dog Show, Overstrand
Where: The Sea Marge Hotel, 16 High Street, Overstrand, NR27 0AB
When: Monday, May 2, 1pm to 5pm
Price: Free, £1 to enter each dog category
Put the bark into your bank holiday with the Fun Dog Show taking place in Overstrand, with categories ranging from best rescue to waggiest tail. The event, which raises funds for the village, will also feature cakes and raffles.
4. Pirates Show, Great Yarmouth
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: Until Monday, May 2
Price: Adults: £19-£26, concessions (60+): £18-£22, children (under 14s): £12-£16, hippodromecircus.co.uk
Join Jack Jay and Johnny Mac in a brand new swashbuckling pirate show featuring an amazing cast of actors, acrobats and aerialists all set on a huge galleon in the Hippodrome water spectacular.
5. Bluebell Open Days, Hainford
Where: Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park, Old Church Road,
Hainford, NR10 3BG
When: Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2, 10am to 4pm
Price: Admission free but donations invited for Norfolk and Waveney MIND
This natural burial park is set across many acres in ancient woodland and at this time of year there is a carpet of bluebells. The paths are wheelchair accessible and dogs are welcome on leads.
6. Heritage Steam Gala, Bressingham
Where: Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens, Low Road, Diss, IP22 2AA
When: Saturday, April 30, until Monday, May 2, 10.30am to 5pm
Price: Adults (16+): from £15.44, concessions (65+): from £14.53, children (3-15): from £9.99, under 3s: free, bressingham.co.uk
The museum will be operating its own collection of steam vehicles alongside visiting road and rail engines. Visitors will also be able to ride on all four railways, ride the Victorian gallopers and explore 14 acres of gardens.
7. Stately Car Boot Sale, Guist
Where: Sennowe Park, Guist, NR20 5PB
When: Sunday, May 1, 10am to 3pm
Price: £5 entry, under 16s free (cash only)
This huge car boot sale will feature 200 pitches and is returning for the first time in five years. The event will raise funds for The Norfolk Churches Trust and there is free parking.
8. Norfolk Plant Heritage Spring Plant Sale, Hethersett
Where: Hethersett Village Hall, Back Lane, Hethersett, NR9 3JJ
When: Sunday, May 1, 10am to 1pm
Price: £1 (free to members)
Plant Heritage is a registered charity which does important conservation work and gives prizes to up and coming gardeners. Expect top quality plants at great prices at this event.
9. Junkyard Market, Norwich
Where: Outside St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 3AF
When: Friday, April 29: 5pm to 10pm, Saturday, April 30: 12pm to 10pm, Sunday, May 1: 12pm to 7.30pm
Price: Free to book a table at junkyardmarket.co.uk
Head to Junkyard Market over the bank holiday weekend, with vendors offering everything from Greek gyros to Korean street food and bars in shipping containers.
From 5pm to 10pm on Friday there will be DJs and street magic, on Saturday 12pm to 5pm will be arts and crafts for children and DJs 5pm to 10pm.
On Sunday from 12pm to 5pm will be a kids magical potion masterclass and 2pm to 6pm there will also be soul music with DJs.