Celebration of steam power with rides all weekend running in Norfolk

The Heritage Steam Gala returns to Bressingham Steam Museum, near Diss. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

All aboard over the bank holiday weekend as the Heritage Steam Gala returns to Bressingham Steam Museum.

The annual event takes place at the museum, located near Diss, from Saturday, April 30, until Monday, May 2, from 10.30am until 5pm.

The museum will be operating its own collection of steam vehicles alongside visiting road and rail engines.

Visiting for the weekend will be two-foot gauge locomotives Avonside ‘Ogwen’ and Kerr Stuart ‘Roger'.

The Gallopers at Bressingham Steam & Gardens Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Built in 1933, ‘Ogwen’ is in private ownership and was restored to operation in 2021.

‘Roger’ was originally bought by the National Smelting Company of Avonmouth in 1918.

The Heritage Steam Gala will also feature a Traction Engine Rally, with 12 visiting engines.

Bressingham's Garrett Steam Tractor 'Bunty' and Burrell Steam Roller 'Buster' will be in operation and will be joined by traction engines and steam rollers from around the region.

Visitors will also be able to ride behind steam on all four railways, ride the Victorian gallopers and explore 14 acres of gardens.

Book tickets at bressingham.co.uk