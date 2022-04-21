News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Day out for dogs coming to Norfolk heritage railway

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:54 AM April 21, 2022
Enjoy a day out with your dog on the Bure Valley Railway. 

Tails will be wagging in Norfolk on May Day as the Dogs Day Out returns to the Bure Valley Railway.

The event will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend on Monday, May 2, with single and return journeys running from Aylsham or Wroxham Station.

Four-legged-friends travel for free in the canine fit carriages with a full fare paying owner.

Each dog will be offered a homemade bone when travelling and there will also be themed treats for humans in the café. 

The Bure Valley Railway runs between Aylsham and Wroxham. 

The Yarmouth Greyhound Homefinders will be at Aylsham Station and there will be a photo competition to win a doggy hamper from Wagtails pet shop in Aylsham.

The Bure Valley Railway is Norfolk's longest narrow gauge steam railway and all trains have special wheelchair-accessible coaches.

There is also disabled toilet facilities and free paring at both Aylsham and Wroxham stations. 

To claim your free dog(s) enter code FREEDOGMAY2 at the checkout at bvrw.co.uk

