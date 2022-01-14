Car boot sale to return after five years with up to 200 pitches

The Stately Car Boot Sale is returning to Sennowe Park for 2022. - Credit: Ian Burt

Whether you want to clear out your loft or fancy finding some hidden treasures, a popular car boot sale is returning after five years.

The Stately Car Boot Sale will take place on Sunday, May 1, from 10am until 3pm at Sennowe Park, located next to the village of Guist, near Fakenham.

The last event took place in 2017, with nearly 8,000 people through the gates.

Pitches are limited to no more than 200 and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

There will be up to 200 pitches at the Stately Car Boot Sale.

Those that applied for a pitch in 2020 and held their booking, after it was cancelled due to the pandemic, will be contacted with information.

Visitors will be able to make a day of it with a number of caterers on site.

The proceeds from this charity event will be used by the Norfolk Churches Trust to help preserve Norfolk's many church buildings.

Apply for a pitch at norfolkchurchestrust.org.uk/events