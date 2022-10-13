Video
5 festive trains you can ride in Norfolk this Christmas
From the Polar Express to Britain's poshest train, enjoy a festive ride on these Norfolk railways over the Christmas period.
1. Bressingham at Night, Bressingham
Where: Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens, Low Road, Diss, IP22 2AA
When: November 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, 4.30pm-8.30pm
Price: £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for children (3-15), under 3s free, buy on the Bressingham Steam and Gardens website
Step into Christmas at Bressingham Steam and Gardens and ride the three narrow gauge railways, two steam and one diesel, with the trackside vistas and trees illuminated.
A spin on the Gallopers at night is a must too as they look truly stunning all lit up.
2. Norfolk Lights Express, Sheringham
Where: North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station, Station Approach, Sheringham, NR26 8RA
When: November 11-January 2 2023, various times
Price: £20 to £25, under 3s on laps free, book on North Norfolk Railway website, wheelchair users call 01263 820800
The Norfolk Lights Express, which even attracted Olivia Colman last year, is back for 2022 and the steam-hauled train will be illuminated by thousands of tiny lights.
It will go from Sheringham to Holt and back and the onboard lights will shine onto the scenery in a series of changing colours, with 10 colourful, lit-up dioramas too.
3. The Polar Express Train Ride, Dereham
Where: Mid-Norfolk Railway, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF
When: November 12-December 23, various times
Price: From £27.50, buy on Mid Norfolk The Polar Express Ride website
All aboard as this much-loved festive train returns to the Mid-Norfolk Railway, which is based on the hit 2004 animation.
The film will come to life with dancing chefs and waiters serving cookies and hot chocolate and Santa will give passengers their very own 'First Gift of Christmas' - a silver bell.
4. Festive Express, Aylsham
Where: Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW
When: December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17-24, various times
Price: £19, babies in arms free with no gift, call 01263 733858 to book with wheelchair access, buy on the Bure Valley Railway website
This heritage steam train will go on a return journey to Brampton and it will be decorated in lights.
As guests make their way back to Aylsham Station, Santa will greet them on his sleigh and each child gets a personalised present.
5. Northern Belle, Norwich
Where: Norwich Station, Station Approach, Thorpe Road, NR1 1EF
When: December 12, 12.15pm-4.35pm
Price: £340, buy on the Northern Belle website
This luxury train, once part of the Orient Express group, is returning to Norwich for a festive trip through the countryside with a seven-course Christmas lunch.
The train will be decorated and there will also be a champagne reception, bottle of wine per couple and entertainment.