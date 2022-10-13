5 festive trains you can ride in Norfolk this Christmas

Video

Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

From the Polar Express to Britain's poshest train, enjoy a festive ride on these Norfolk railways over the Christmas period.

Bressingham at Night returns to Bressingham Steam and Gardens for Christmas 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Bressingham Steam and Gardens

1. Bressingham at Night, Bressingham

Where: Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens, Low Road, Diss, IP22 2AA

When: November 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, 4.30pm-8.30pm

Price: £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for children (3-15), under 3s free, buy on the Bressingham Steam and Gardens website

Step into Christmas at Bressingham Steam and Gardens and ride the three narrow gauge railways, two steam and one diesel, with the trackside vistas and trees illuminated.

A spin on the Gallopers at night is a must too as they look truly stunning all lit up.

The Norfolk Lights Express at Sheringham Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

2. Norfolk Lights Express, Sheringham

Where: North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station, Station Approach, Sheringham, NR26 8RA

When: November 11-January 2 2023, various times

Price: £20 to £25, under 3s on laps free, book on North Norfolk Railway website, wheelchair users call 01263 820800

The Norfolk Lights Express, which even attracted Olivia Colman last year, is back for 2022 and the steam-hauled train will be illuminated by thousands of tiny lights.

It will go from Sheringham to Holt and back and the onboard lights will shine onto the scenery in a series of changing colours, with 10 colourful, lit-up dioramas too.

Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, with two of the chefs, Annie Gibbons, left, and Katherine Vince, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

3. The Polar Express Train Ride, Dereham

Where: Mid-Norfolk Railway, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF

When: November 12-December 23, various times

Price: From £27.50, buy on Mid Norfolk The Polar Express Ride website

All aboard as this much-loved festive train returns to the Mid-Norfolk Railway, which is based on the hit 2004 animation.

The film will come to life with dancing chefs and waiters serving cookies and hot chocolate and Santa will give passengers their very own 'First Gift of Christmas' - a silver bell.

The Festive Express returns to the Bure Valley Railway this Christmas. - Credit: Archant

4. Festive Express, Aylsham

Where: Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW

When: December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17-24, various times

Price: £19, babies in arms free with no gift, call 01263 733858 to book with wheelchair access, buy on the Bure Valley Railway website

This heritage steam train will go on a return journey to Brampton and it will be decorated in lights.

As guests make their way back to Aylsham Station, Santa will greet them on his sleigh and each child gets a personalised present.

Passengers enjoying the Christmas luxury on the Northern Belle as it leaves Norwich Station for their festive journey. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

5. Northern Belle, Norwich

Where: Norwich Station, Station Approach, Thorpe Road, NR1 1EF

When: December 12, 12.15pm-4.35pm

Price: £340, buy on the Northern Belle website

This luxury train, once part of the Orient Express group, is returning to Norwich for a festive trip through the countryside with a seven-course Christmas lunch.

The train will be decorated and there will also be a champagne reception, bottle of wine per couple and entertainment.