Norfolk Lights Express steam train returning for 2022 with tickets on sale

An immersive train will light up those cold winter evenings when it returns to Norfolk later this year.

The Norfolk Lights Express, which was first launched in 2019, will run on the North Norfolk Railway from November 11 until January 2.

The steam-hauled train departs from Sheringham Station and will be illuminated with thousands of tiny lights.

As it goes through the countryside you will see Norfolk in a whole new light as the illuminated train shines onto the scenery in a series of changing colours.

The Norfolk Lights Express at Sheringham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On the journey to Holt there will be around 10 colourful lit-up dioramas on the lineside, telling a story brought to life through onboard narration and music.

There will then be a break in Holt and the historic locomotive will switch ends ready to return you to Sheringham.

The Norfolk Lights Express at Sheringham Emma, Matilda and Bonnie Green Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tickets cost from £20pp to £25pp, with under 3s on laps free, and advance booking is essential on the North Norfolk Railway website.

Wheelchair users and their parties should call 01263 820800.