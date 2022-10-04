Take an illuminated steam train ride at night this Christmas
- Credit: Supplied by Bressingham Steam and Gardens
Step into Christmas on board heritage trains over the festive season as a popular event returns.
Bressingham at Night will take place at Bressingham Steam and Gardens, near Diss, on six Friday and Saturday evenings on November 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.
Doors open at 4.30pm with last rides at 8.30pm and guests will be able to ride all three narrow gauge railways.
The trackside vistas and trees will be illuminated at various stages around the site.
The Garden and Fen Railway will be powered by steam and the Waveney by a diesel locomotive.
A spin on the Gallopers at night is a must too as they look truly stunning all lit up.
Food and drink will be available to buy from the café and the shop will be open for some early Christmas shopping too.
Pre-booking is essential on the Bressingham Steam and Gardens website and costs £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for children.