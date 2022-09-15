News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All aboard! Magical Polar Express train returning to Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:53 AM September 15, 2022
Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. Pictur

Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Families are in for a treat over the festive season as The Polar Express Train Ride returns.

It is running from Dereham Station on the Mid-Norfolk Railway from Saturday, November 12, until Friday, December 23, with tickets on sale now. 

The experience is based on the hit 2004 animated film and it has been a sell-out event since launching in 2017.

The immersive experience features actors on the train, beginning with the conductor at the platform who invites passengers "all aboard!"  

The chefs in a musical number on the Polar Express. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The chefs in a musical number on the Polar Express. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Film scenes then come to life as dancing chefs and waiters serve hot chocolate and cookies and the story of The Polar Express is told.

As the train approaches the 'North Pole', guests will be able to see Santa’s sleigh, a bag of toys and a giant Christmas tree out the window.

The man in red will then get on board and will give each passenger a silver bell from his sleigh and carols will be sung on the way home. 

Marie and Neil Goodall with their children, Lily, 11, and Finley, eight, from Ipswich, ready to go o

Marie and Neil Goodall with their children, Lily, 11, and Finley, eight, from Ipswich, ready to go on the Polar Express at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Tickets start at £27.50 and are on sale now on the Mid-Norfolk Railway website.

