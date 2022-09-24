Festive Express steam train running in Norfolk this Christmas

The Festive Express returns to the Bure Valley Railway this Christmas. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

Families will be able to step into Christmas onboard the Festive Express steam train, with a present for every child.

The themed event is running on the Bure Valley Railway on weekends from December 3 to 18 and then every day from December 19 to 24.

The heritage steam train will depart from Aylsham Station, which will be decorated in lights, where guests will be able to collect their boarding pass and festive refreshments.

Each group gets its own heated private compartment and once everyone is on board it will depart and go on a return journey to Brampton.

As guests make their way back to Aylsham Station, Santa will greet them on his sleigh.

They will then depart the train to meet Santa and his elves in the grotto.

The Festive Express experience lasts one hour and each child gets a personalised present.

Tickets cost £19 (babies in arms free with no gift) on the Bure Valley Railway website - call 01263 733858 to book with wheelchair access.