Vocal group Blake will top the entertainment bill at Royal Norfolk Show

Brit Award-winning classical vocal group Blake will be among the headline entertainment acts at next week's Royal Norfolk Show.

The county's summer showcase promises a "spectacular" line-up of musical performances when it returns to the Norfolk Showground, outside Norwich, on June 29 and 30.

Organisers have announced that Blake will perform live at the show as part of the military band performance in the Grand Ring at 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 29.

The three-piece group, including Norfolk-based singer Humphrey Berney, is renowned across the world for its harmony arrangements of classical and pop songs.

In addition to Blake's performance, the Norfolk Music Hub has also announced it will be hosting three stages at the show featuring live performances from school ensembles, bands, choirs and singers.

They will feature an eclectic mix of artists, from drummers and guitarists to opera and indie music.

Show organisers at the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) said the newly-announced acts add to a "thrilling two days of entertainment" which also includes the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team, RAF Falcons parachute team, Horse of the Year Show qualifiers, the Shetland Pony Derby and a special musical performance to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Other attractions include more than 3,000 animals in the show's livestock and equine competitions, and there will also be a royal visit from Princess Anne on June 29.

“Ticket sales are already extremely strong for this year’s show, but we expect today's announcement to generate even more interest and excitement for the show’s return,” said Caroline Ellis, marketing and membership executive for the RNAA.

“Blake are without doubt a world-class act so it’s a real coup to have them perform at this year’s show.

"And, with the news that the Norfolk Music Hub is bringing over 28 different schools to perform on three different musical stages over the two days, show-goers will be further treated to a host of spectacular performances at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show.”