Royal Norfolk Show reveals spectacular equine and livestock line-up

The Grand Parade of Livestock and Heavy Horses will return at the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

From champion beef cattle to the Shetland Pony Derby, the Royal Norfolk Show has announced a spectacular livestock and equine programme for this summer's comeback event.

More than 3,000 animals are expected at the Norfolk Showground on June 29 and 30 when the county's flagship showcase returns after two cancellations during the Covid pandemic.

And the 2022 show promises an impressive line-up of competitions including more than 600 livestock classes, 196 special classes and 258 championships.

Equestrian competitions will return to the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show on June 29 and 30 - Credit: Archant

Livestock highlights include the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society National Summer Show to celebrate the country’s finest beef cattle, the Kerry Hill Flock Book Society’s National Show which features the distinctive black and white Kerry Hill sheep, and The Queen’s Prize Perpetual Challenge Trophy for best pig.

This year’s show will also see the return of the Rare Breeds Animal Farm, showcasing some of the country’s rarest breeds of cattle, sheep, pigs and goats.

And both days will culminate with the Grand Parade of Livestock and Heavy Horses, as hundreds of farmers, handlers and exhibitors take their award-winning cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and horses around the Grand Ring.

This equine programme will feature more than 50 championship classes and almost 40 special classes – one of the biggest line-ups in years.

Highlights include three major championships: The Horse of the Year Show Price Family Supreme In-Hand Championship, The Stuart Group Royal Norfolk In-Hand Supreme Championship and The Westover Vets Royal Norfolk Ridden Supreme Championship.

New equine competitions for 2022 include the eagerly awaited Shetland Pony Derby - a first for the Royal Norfolk Show which will feature "all of the excitement of a day at the races condensed down to Shetland Pony size".

There will also be a Retraining of Racehorses Championship to celebrate the versatility of former successful racehorses, and coaching classes to celebrate the country’s rich history with the horse and carriage.

Showgoers can also enjoy over 120 light horse classes and, at the opposite end of the spectrum, some of the most powerful animals in the world in the heavy horse classes for Shire, Suffolk, Clydesdale and Percheron.

For a full programme of events, or to buy tickets for the show, see www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk

The Grand Parade of Livestock and Heavy Horses at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

The Grand Parade of Livestock and Heavy Horses at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant



