News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pupils prepare for special Royal Salute performance

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM June 15, 2022
Deputy head, Laura Knight, leads the Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children during the rehear

Deputy headteach, Laura Knight, leads the Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School rehearsals for the Royal Salute - Credit: Denise Bradley

School pupils around Norfolk are warming up their vocal cords for a special royal performance.

They include youngsters from Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School in south Norfolk, who will be among over 1,000 children and adults taking part in the centrepiece of the Royal Norfolk Show later this month.

With the Princess Royal in attendance for the first day as the show returns for the first time since 2019, on Wednesday, June 29, a special performance to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is planned.

The Royal Salute will feature hundreds of schoolchildren, a samba band, a 60-piece orchestra, a choir of 100 adults and the African Choir of Norfolk, to honour her majesty's 70 years on the throne and celebrate Norfolk's performing arts, as scouts and guides wave flags.

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sing during the rehearsals for the Royal Salute at the

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sing during rehearsals for the Royal Salute - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lady Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and Anna Mudeka, director of the African Choir of Norfolk, were in attendance as youngsters at Saxlingham Nethergate continued rehearsals on Tuesday.

As well as the National Anthem, the youngsters sang A Life Lived with Grace, a song commissioned to represent the Commonwealth for the Platinum Jubilee.

Led by deputy headteacher, Laura Knight, they also attempted Handel's Zadok the Priest, an anthem composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727, as well as some African singing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk's most wanted man arrested in Bulgaria
  2. 2 Park and ride remains closed due to Traveller encampment
  3. 3 Revealed: Villages where community volunteers clocked most speeders
  1. 4 Rail services cancelled after person hit by train
  2. 5 Family tribute to ‘amazing daddy’ who died in motorcycle crash
  3. 6 Norfolk family adventure park cuts ticket prices for June
  4. 7 Rare Broads mill up for sale with permission to convert into new home
  5. 8 Channel 4's Four in a Bed spotlight falls on seaside chalets
  6. 9 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
  7. 10 Hopes block on thousands of new homes can be lifted within months

The Royal Norfolk Show returns to the showground at Easton on June 29 and 30, with Princess Anne the guest of honour on day one, when she will have the chance to meet many of the charities and organisations she supports as a patron.

One of the Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sings during the rehearsals for the Royal S

One of the Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sings during the rehearsals for the Royal Salute at the Norfolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sing during the rehearsals for the Royal Salute at the

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School pupils will perform at the Norfolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sing during the rehearsals for the Royal Salute at the

Preparations for the Royal Salute performance are in full swing at Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sing during the rehearsals for the Royal Salute at the

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sing during rehearsals for the Royal Salute - Credit: Denise Bradley

Deputy head, Laura Knight, leads the Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children during the rehear

Deputy headteacher, Laura Knight, leads the Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children during Royal Salute rehearsals - Credit: Denise Bradley


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Royal Norfolk Show
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich Uni

Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The A146 is blocked after a container fell off a lorry it was travelling on

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Road blocked after shipping container falls off lorry

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jessica Doe is the owner of Puddin, a mobile baking business, in Thetford.

Norfolk baker dreams of opening cake shop after success of mobile business

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

Norwich wrestler Paige announces WWE departure

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon