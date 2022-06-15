Pupils prepare for special Royal Salute performance

School pupils around Norfolk are warming up their vocal cords for a special royal performance.

They include youngsters from Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School in south Norfolk, who will be among over 1,000 children and adults taking part in the centrepiece of the Royal Norfolk Show later this month.

With the Princess Royal in attendance for the first day as the show returns for the first time since 2019, on Wednesday, June 29, a special performance to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is planned.

The Royal Salute will feature hundreds of schoolchildren, a samba band, a 60-piece orchestra, a choir of 100 adults and the African Choir of Norfolk, to honour her majesty's 70 years on the throne and celebrate Norfolk's performing arts, as scouts and guides wave flags.

Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School children sing during rehearsals for the Royal Salute - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lady Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and Anna Mudeka, director of the African Choir of Norfolk, were in attendance as youngsters at Saxlingham Nethergate continued rehearsals on Tuesday.

As well as the National Anthem, the youngsters sang A Life Lived with Grace, a song commissioned to represent the Commonwealth for the Platinum Jubilee.

Led by deputy headteacher, Laura Knight, they also attempted Handel's Zadok the Priest, an anthem composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727, as well as some African singing.

The Royal Norfolk Show returns to the showground at Easton on June 29 and 30, with Princess Anne the guest of honour on day one, when she will have the chance to meet many of the charities and organisations she supports as a patron.

