The Royal Norfolk Show is back with a bang! After a two-year absence due to Covid-19, here’s what showgoers can expect from this year’s highly anticipated return on Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30 at the Norfolk Showground.

The Royal Norfolk Show is the country’s largest two-day agricultural show and Norfolk’s largest annual business and social event, which hosts more than 85,000 visitors. The Royal Norfolk Show has become the county’s major social event of the year, with families, friends and businesses gathering together to celebrate food, farming and the countryside.

Over the two show days there will be more than 24 hours of jaw-dropping action in the prestigious Grand Ring, featuring exhilarating displays.

“We’ve been working extremely hard over the past 24 months to ensure that the Royal Norfolk Show returns in style with something for everyone to enjoy and be proud of!” said Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA).

“The Grand Ring and entire Norfolk Showground will therefore be packed with some of the country’s finest displays, activities, experiences, animals, performers, competitors and musicians!”

SHETLAND PONY DERBY

A high-speed dash, a blur of coloured silks, flying manes and tails and the roar of the crowd – all the excitement of a day at the races condensed down to Shetland Pony size!

Blink and you’ll miss them, these pintsized ponies and jockeys are fiercely competitive as they gallop over miniature steeplechase fences, just like their larger counterparts in the Grand National.

RETRAINING OF RACEHORSES CHAMPIONSHIP

Celebrating the versatility of our former racehorses, this championship will bring together the finest selection of ex-racehorses demonstrating their new lives as show horses, following successful racing careers.

COACHING CLASSES

Stepping back in time, coaching is a display of our rich and elegant history with the horse. Teams of four horses pull large carriages and will be judged on their performance and appearance.

BOLDDOG LINGS MOTORCYCLE DISPLAY TEAM

The UK’s number one motorcycle display team base their show around the world’s largest and most sophisticated mobile landing system and at times ‘flying’ at 35ft in the air!

The show features the UK’s top-ranked freestyle motocross riders, incorporating the latest heart-stopping tricks as usually only seen on TV.

The team set the standard 12 years ago and now continues to push the boundaries of FMX and lead the way for all motorcycle display teams.

BLAKE

Vocal group Blake are delighted to be performing as part of the Military Band performance on Wednesday at 12.30pm, especially as Humphrey Berney is a proud Norfolk resident.

“For the show, it’s a very special year celebrating 175 years of the RNAA, with the Queen’s Jubilee, and the first full show since the covid lockdowns,” said Humphrey. “It promises to be the best yet and we are very excited to be part of it.”

RAF FALCONS

The UK’s premier military parachute display team from RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire will jump from up to 12,000ft into the Grand Ring to perform a free fall display at speeds of up to 120mph. Don’t miss this high-octane adventure!

FARMING CHAMPIONS

As a salute to our farmers, exhibitors and their animals, there will be a Grand Parade of award-winning and champion cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and horses. You will also be able to see the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society National Summer Show for the first time at the Royal Norfolk Show.

And don’t forget to catch the Kerry Hill Flock Book Society National Sheep Show!

THE CRAFT VILLAGE

The Craft Village brings together some of the most skilled craftspeople from across the county. Located on Second Drive, you can marvel at these artisans and their creations as well as have the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces made especially for the Royal Norfolk Show.

EMERGENCY SERVICES AND MILITARY VILLAGES

Want to meet some real-life heroes? Head over to the Emergency Services Village and the Military Village to meet policemen, firemen and military personnel.

Here you can find out more about their adventures and the skills they use to save lives – and why not take the driving seat and see what it’s like to sit in a fire engine or learn CPR from the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)?

AMAZING ATTRACTIONS

Vintage funfair rides, displays of antique farm machinery, archery, canoeing, cookery demonstrations, dog agility shows, hands-on activities, science workshops, live music, fire engines – the Royal Norfolk Show has it all!

RARE BREEDS ANIMAL FARM

In partnership with the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), the Rare Breeds Animal Farm offers the opportunity to get up close to sheep, goats, horses and cattle. The star feature this year is a Suffolk horse, the rarest heavy horse breed local to East Anglia. This gentle giant, weighing almost one ton, will take his turn in the ring and visitors will be able to enjoy listening to the commentator talk about this iconic animal and ask questions afterwards.

There will also be an Albion cow and her calf on display, as well as a Gloucester cow and six breeds of sheep, including the North Ronaldsay, a primitive seaweed eating sheep from the northernmost island in the Orkneys, and the Norfolk Horn, which was saved from extinction by RBST.

A team of spinners will be on hand to demonstrate the qualities of each fleece. There is a chance to get up close and have a go at spinning, too.

RARE BREEDS ANIMAL FARM TIMETABLE

10am – Welcome to the Rare Breeds Animal Farm and the RBST

10.15am – Meet the sheep and goats

11am – Learn about the Suffolk horse with a detailed commentary from a long-standing breeder

12.30pm – Welcome to the Rare Breeds Animal Farm and the RBST

1pm – Learn about the Suffolk horse with a detailed commentary from a long-standing breeder

1.45pm – Meet the sheep and goats

2.30pm – Welcome to the Rare Breeds Animal Farm and the RBST

3pm – Learn about the Suffolk horse with a detailed commentary from a long-standing breeder

Rare Breeds Animal Farm times are the same on both days of the show.

GRAND RING TIMETABLE

Wednesday, June 29

7.30am – Cobs Ridden Classes

9.30am – Showjumping A&B Competition sponsored by Eastern Power Systems

10.30am – Shetland Pony Derby – Heat One

10.55am – Teams of 3 or 4 Heavy Horse Turnouts sponsored by RG Carter Group

11.40am – RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team sponsored by Desira Group Ltd

12noon – Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team

12.30pm – Military Band – with special appearance by Blake

12.50pm – Coaching Marathon Parade

1.05pm – Showjumping Norfolk Area Trial sponsored by Broadland Business Park

2.35pm – Coaching Marathon Judging

3.05pm – Scurry Driving

3.35pm – Pairs of Heavy Horse Turnouts sponsored by Carrick Farm Enterprises

4.15pm – Team of Five Competition sponsored by Heygates Country Feeds plus Grand Parade of Cattle and Shire Horses

5.20pm – A Royal Salute

5.45pm – RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team sponsored by Desira Group Ltd

6.05pm – Shetland Pony Derby – Heat Two and Final

6.30pm – Military Band

6.50pm – Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team

7.20pm – Scurry Driving

7.50pm – Showjumping Ride and Drive Challenge

Thursday, June 30

8am – Showjumping 1.20m Open Two-Phase

9.30am – Heavy Horse Two-wheeled Cart

10.10am – Scurry Driving

10.40am– Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team

11.10am – RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team sponsored by Desira Group Ltd

11.30am – Military Band

11.50am – Showjumping International Stairway Grand Prix sponsored by British Showjumping Business Partnership

1.20pm – Coachman’s Class

1.50pm – Shetland Pony Derby – Heat One

2.15pm – Heavy Horse Turnouts Singles sponsored by Wendy Fenwick and Martin Goymour

2.55pm – Scurry Driving

3.25pm – Grand Parade of Cattle, Sheep, Pigs and Goats and Suffolk, Percheron and Clydesdale Horses

4.20pm – Retraining of Racehorses Championship

4.35pm – Shetland Pony Derby – Heat Two and Final

5pm – A Royal Salute

5.25pm – Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team

5.55pm – RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team sponsored by Desira Group Ltd

6.15pm – Closing Ceremony including Military Bands and the City of Norwich Pipe Band

