Princess Anne will be guest of honour at Royal Norfolk Show

Princess Anne will visit this summer's long-awaited Royal Norfolk Show - during a special year for both the event and the royal family.

The Princess Royal will spend the day meeting exhibitors, showgoers and stewards on the first day of the two-day event, on Wednesday June 29.

Organisers said they are "thrilled" to welcome the Queen's daughter to the show during a year of royal celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The princess has a long association with the Royal Norfolk Show, which she last visited in 2011.

The Princess Royal pictured during her previous visit to the Royal Norfolk Show in 2011 - Credit: Archant

As part of her tour of the showground this year she will have the chance to meet many of the charities and organisations she supports as a patron, and is also expected to visit the Discovery Zone, Young Farmers' groups and the traditional livestock and equine competitions.

“We are thrilled once again to be welcoming Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our show,” said Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

“Her Royal Highness is a champion of the farming sector and the countryside, and the visit reflects the high regard in which the Royal Norfolk Show is held.”

The royal family have been regular visitors to the the UK’s largest two-day county show, which brings thousands of visitors to the Norfolk Showground.

Organisers are expecting a bumper turnout for this year's "great revival" of the event, which is making its comeback on June 29 and 30 following a three-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

The royal visit was announced at the start of a week of festivities across Norfolk to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate both, the Royal Norfolk Show has offered a 24-hour "flash sale" of discounted tickets during the Jubilee bank holidays - offering more than 20pc off the normal full price of adult admission on the day.

The offer will be online only, and run from midday on June 2 to midday on June 3, using the code JUBILEE70. Free car parking is available again this year when tickets are bought in advance online.

Online tickets can be purchased at www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk.

