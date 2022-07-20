Major incident over after 'unprecedented' 280 fires in one day

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has declared the major incident over. Pictured is the blaze at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The major incident which was declared by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has ended after more than 4,600 calls and 280 fires in a single day.

Firefighters tackled blazes across county which left houses destroyed and dozens of people evacuated amid record-breaking temperatures during on Tuesday (July 19).

Tim Edwards, chief fire officer of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, described the situation as an "unprecedented level of demand".

“Everyone in our service, control staff, firefighters and frontline support staff have responded incredibly, and I want to thank all of them for their efforts this week," he said.

A field fire destroys homes in Poringland during the heatwave. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Sadly a number of homes damaged and destroyed, where wildfires have spread to nearby buildings at various locations, and we are working with our partners in the Norfolk Resilience Forum to support the people affected."

The force confirmed on Wednesday (July 20) afternoon that although crews remain at some incidents, firefighters have returned to normal service arrangements.

Andrew Proctor, county council leader councillor, said: “I am immensely proud of our firefighters and the whole Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

"They all worked extremely hard to keep people safe in incredibly challenging conditions yesterday. They are a real credit to this county and I cannot praise them highly enough.”

A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames - Credit: Pink Spitfire

In just some of the dozens of incidents, wildlife was destroyed at Snettisham Coastal Park, near Wild Ken Hill, after a fierce blaze ripped through the land.

Homes were badly damaged after a large blaze in School Road, Ashmanhaugh and in Poringland.

Part of the A47 had been closed in Hopton, on the Norfolk border, due to a large crop field blaze which started in Coast Road.

Fifteen fire engines were also called to a field fire behind The Oaks, in Ashill near Swaffham, after several houses caught fire.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for communities and partnerships, added: "The work of the fire service over the past few days has been truly breath-taking in the face of incredibly intense demand.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for communities and partnerships - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

"As that demand has eased, allowing the major incident to be stood down, I would like to thank every member of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service for their exemplary conduct under extreme pressure.

"But the fact is that the men and women of the service will continue to be responding to call outs even as the rest of us get back to life at a lower temperature, and we all owe it to them to make sure our own behaviour is fire conscious and not increasing the risk of further incidents as the summer continues."