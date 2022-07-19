News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'It's causing carnage' - Several homes on fire in large blaze near Swaffham

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:24 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 9:52 PM July 19, 2022
Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham. - Credit: conranphotography.net

Firefighters are currently battling a large blaze near Swaffham, where several homes have caught fire.

Crews were called to the fire in a field behind in The Oaks in Ashill at about 5pm, where about 15 engines are on the scene.

The blaze quickly spread to the village centre as far as The Green adjacent to the duck pond where homes can be seen burning, with all roads into Ashill currently closed.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham. - Credit: conranphotography.net

Other homes in close proximity to the fire have been evacuated.

It is thought that no one has been injured in the fire.

Fire tears through homes in Ashill.

Fire tears through homes in Ashill. - Credit: conranphotography.net

Will Conran, who lives nearby, said many parts of the village were still burning, hours after the blaze started.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham. - Credit: conranphotography.net

He said: "There's an awful lot of activity here even hours on.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village
  2. 2 Fierce blaze breaks out in Norfolk coastal park
  3. 3 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  1. 4 Homes evacuated as blaze rips through west Norfolk village
  2. 5 Two homes 'gutted' in Norfolk village blaze
  3. 6 Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C
  4. 7 Firefighters battle field blaze in Norfolk Broads village
  5. 8 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
  6. 9 Two homes badly damaged after field fire in Norfolk village
  7. 10 'It's causing carnage' - Several homes on fire in large blaze near Swaffham

"It originated in a wheat field and has spread into various properties, it's gone an awful long way.

"Lots of homes are on fire and some of them had just been modernised, you can see the builder's equipment in the gardens.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham. - Credit: conranphotography.net

"People are devistated, there's smoke everywhere and police are giving people masks because it's black smoke, I was coughing and wheezing.

Fire tears through homes in Ashill.

Fire tears through homes in Ashill. - Credit: conranphotography.net

"There are firefighters still arriving on the scene and the police have declared it a major incident."

People living in the area said they were shocked at how quickly the fire reached the centre of the village.

Homes are currently burning in Ashill.

Homes are currently burning in Ashill. - Credit: conranphotography.net

One woman living in the area, who did not wish to be named, said: "It has been causing carnage, it started on the field behind the houses and quickly got closer.

"I hope everyone in those houses is okay."

Fire crews battle the blaze at Ashill.

Fire crews battle the blaze at Ashill. - Credit: conranphotography.net

A man living nearby added that high winds in the area had not helped the situation blowing the flames toward homes.

He said: "It was a massive field fire and now people's houses are burning, crews are attempting to sort it but this wind is helping no one."


Norfolk Live News
Swaffham News

Don't Miss

Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Which schools have announced closures as temperatures hit 40 degrees?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Lynne Burdon

Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon