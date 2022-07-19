Field fire spreads to nearby property in Norfolk village

Seven fire crews are battling a fire in a field near Wroxham which has spread to a nearby property.

Emergency services were called at 12.27pm to reports of the blaze in the open in the village of Ashmanhaugh.

Crews had arrived by 1.10pm to the scene on School Road.

It is believed at least one property in School Road has caught fire.

Seven appliances and one water carrier are attending from Hethersett, Earlham, Carrow, Aylsham, Sprowston, and Attleborough.

Nearby, fire crews remain at the scene of a field fire in the neighbouring village of Barton Turf.

Six appliances from Stalham, Wroxham, Martham, Acle, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth are at the Barton incident.