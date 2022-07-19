Two homes 'gutted' in Norfolk village blaze

Video

Fire crews are currently dealing with a fire in Poringland. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Two homes have been "gutted" by a fire which spread from a nearby field into a Norfolk village.

Norfolk fire service received a 999 call at around 2.15pm on July 19 to reports of a fire in the open near Shotesham Road and Leafy Oak Lane in Poringland.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 2.30pm.

Ten fire engines were on the scene at the peak of the blaze as well as multiple police and ambulance crews.

The fire began in a field before spreading through nearby woods.

It then took over at least two homes adjacent to Shotesham Road.

At the scene, spokesmen for the police and fire service said two homes had been "gutted" by the blaze.

A third home was also on fire however the condition of the house is not yet known.

Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland. - Credit: Submitted

There are not believed to be any injuries.

People living in nearby homes were evacuated.

Many are taking refuge in the nearby community centre and pubs.

A volunteer firefighter arrived at the scene at around 2pm after he had a call from his mother who lives in the village.

Fire crews are currently dealing with a blaze in Poringland. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The volunteer, who asked not to be named, said: "I got a call from my mum who's in a wheelchair saying she needed help.

"When you get that call you just know you have to race to help.

"I was born in one of those homes some 40 years ago so it's really worrying for me.

"But the good side of this is we've got a great community here, everyone is pulling together."

Ambulances on the scene in Poringland. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shotesham Road is currently closed while crews continue to dampen down the fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen from the centre of the village, while homeowners were told to keep their windows and doors shut.

Those living in close proximity were evacuated for a short time however they have now been allowed to return.

Crews are expecting to remain at the scene for at least another hour.

A woman who lived across the road from the homes which were damaged, said: "At 2.30pm the fire was really small but then it spread so fast in a horseshoe shape, it was terrifying."