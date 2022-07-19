News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fierce blaze breaks out in Norfolk coastal park

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:23 PM July 19, 2022
Multiple crews were tackling a blaze at Snettisham Coastal Park

Large flames and thick smoke could be seen from a distance after a blaze began on the Norfolk coast.

Several fire crews were called to tackle the flames at Snettisham Coastal Park just after 11.30am on Tuesday (July 19).

Six fire engines arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a fire in the open.

Fire engines from West Walton, Swaffham, Dereham and King's Lynn were called to the scene

The appliances from West Walton, Swaffham, Dereham and King's Lynn are currently at the scene.

Witness Les Bunyan said he had spotted the smoke from the A149.

He said: "I'm a tour guide for Wild Ken Hill and live two miles away so wanted to see where about it was.

A witness said thick smoke could be seen from the A149

"It was confined to the Coastal Park west of the inner sea defence."

