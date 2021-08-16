Published: 4:10 PM August 16, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM August 16, 2021

Artwork by street artist Banksy, which has appeared on a garage wall in Taibach, Port Talbot, south Wales. The painting appeared overnight and shows a child playing in the falling ash and smoke from a fire in a skip. - Credit: PA

The appearance of a series of Banksy artworks has caused a stir in towns across Norfolk and Waveney.

Last week, the artist himself confirmed in an Instagram post that he is behind the pieces in Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Oulton Broad, Gorleston, Cromer and King's Lynn.

People have flocked to see the paintings and local councils have started work on protecting them, while some of the graffiti has been defaced.

But what happened after work by the elusive artist appeared in other towns and cities around the UK?

The new Banksy artwork on a disused bridge in Hull after the council have applied a protective layer to protect it. - Credit: PA

Hull, Yorkshire

In January 2018, a painting of a child holding a sword and shield alongside the words 'Draw the raised bridge' appeared on the disused Scott Street Bridge in a former industrial part of the town.

The work was removed and put into storage before demolition work began on the bridge, which has been closed since 2007.

A replica part of the bridge will be built on the same spot and the mural will be attached to it.

Artwork by street artist Banksy, which has appeared on a garage wall in Taibach, Port Talbot, south Wales. The painting appeared overnight and shows a child playing in the falling ash and smoke from a fire in a skip. - Credit: PA

Port Talbot, Wales

The future of a spray painting in Port Talbot is less certain.

Seasons Greetings, a double-sided mural with one side depicting a child tasting snow and the other revealing the flakes to be ash blowing from a fire in a skip, appeared on the side of a steelworker's garage in December 2018.

While the painting first drew crowds to the area, it was later sold to John Brandler, an Essex-based art dealer, for a six-figure sum.

In May 2019 it was removed from the garage wall to the site of a former police station.

A Banksy mural on the beach at St Leonards-on-Sea. - Credit: Richard Turner/Flickr

St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex

In 2010, at the back of a concrete staircase leading down to the beach, Banksy painted a toddler in a sun hat and wearing sunglasses building sandcastles with the word 'Tesco' written on them.

The local council covered the work with perspex sheet and placed a frame around it.

A Banksy painting at the Dismaland exhibition in Weston-super-Mare in 2015. - Credit: Marika Bortolami/Flickr

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

The town on the west coast was chosen as the venue for a pop-up exhibition curated by Banksy and named Dismaland, which ran from August to September 2015.

A member of staff takes a photograph of the new artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown, entitled 'Game Changer', which has gone on display to staff and patients on Level C of Southampton General Hospital. - Credit: PA

Southampton, Hampshire

After a painting appeared at Southampton hospital as a thank you to staff during first wave of pandemic, it was sold for £16.8m to raise funds for NHS-related health organisations and charities.

The work, named Game Changer, shows a young boy playing with a nurse wearing a cape, while Batman and Spiderman toys sit unattended in a basket.

Nottingham resident Phidizz poses for a photograph next to graffiti artwork, now confirmed to be the work of street artist Banksy, on a side of a property at Rothesay AVenue and Ilkeston Road, Nottingham. The artwork depicts a young girl playing with a tyre and is painted on a wall near to an abandoned bicycle that is missing a wheel. - Credit: PA

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

People who live in the city were disappointed when in May this year, a mural was removed and sold to the same Mr Brandler who bought the Port Talbot painting.

The artwork showing a girl hula-hooping with a bicycle tyre had appeared on the gable of a hair salon in October 2020.

This Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover was whitewashed over in 2019. - Credit: IJ Clark/Flickr

Dover, Kent

An artwork showing a star being chiselled from an EU flag appeared in May 2017 on the gable of a building near the ferry terminal which connects the UK to mainland Europe.

It was whitewashed over in September 2019.